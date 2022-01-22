Mancini surprise: Balotelli returns to the national team

The Azzurri coach will call SuperMario for the stage scheduled during the break, he can be the center forward for the world playoff

In recent months there has been a lot of talk about Joao Pedro, but the attacker on which Roberto Mancini will aim to detach the ticket for the Qatar could be… Mario Balotelli. According to reports Sky Sports in fact, the blue coach would have decided to summon SuperMario for the internship of the National scheduled during the championship break (January 26-28).

Three days available to the striker ofAdana Demirspor, which this year with Montella on the bench he is doing very well (8 goals in 20 appearances), to convince Mancini, who never closed the door on Mario, to bet on him again. “Everyone has the hope of playing for the national team and everyone must have it, God forbid. New players are not excluded, ”said the coach earlier this month and now it seems that Balotelli’s desire to return to the blue will be fulfilled.

SuperMario is 31 years old, the last match played with the national team dates back to 7 September 2018 and that of the next world review could perhaps represent the last great opportunity for him. Mancini will give him a chance, meeting at the end of January.