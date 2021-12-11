Mancini: ‘We will go to the World Cup, this is not the Italy of 2018. My future? We will see after the play-offs’ | First page

Roberto Mancini it’s said. In a long interview with L’Equipe Magazine the ct of National he returns to the qualifying path for the 2022 World Cup, saying he is still confident of getting the pass for Qatar: “We had many opportunities to qualify earlier, only the details that previously turned us in favor turned against us. We dominated the two games with Switzerland, but we didn’t win a single one. Too bad, but it has now happened. Now we have to roll up our sleeves and think about the future. We know we have the qualities to win and we will succeed ”.

THE COMPARISON WITH 2018 – “I told the guys that there are times when things are bad and others when they are good: it’s part of the sport. In the national team, if you don’t go to a World Cup, you have to wait four years, which is a long time in a footballer’s career. Today we are in a complicated situation again, we have to win two games to go to Qatar, yet we are an excellent team, which has just won the European Championship. This is proof that in football, even when you deserve, sometimes you don’t win. We deserved qualification for quite a while and instead we find ourselves in a very difficult situation. But it is precisely in difficulties that one must be strong “

THE TURNING POINT – “I knew Italy well, Italian football and its surroundings, the fickleness of an environment that passes in an instant from exaltation to depression. But it was impossible for the players to have lost their qualities due to a defeat”. ‘friendly lost in Nice with France future world champion in Russia to strengthen Mancini’s convictions: “I was comforted, in that 3-1 for them, the realization that the distance was not too much. We could also have equalized and in any case that evening I realized that we weren’t that far from them “. The renewal began immediately: “It was a necessity: for me it is not the age of a player that counts, but the technical qualities. However we kept players with great experience and the mix worked”.

THE GAME SYSTEM – “Italy has won 4 World Cups with 4 different systems: I don’t think that, to win, a system or a style is necessary. Of course, we have tried to develop a more European game. And in the European Championship the only pain we suffered was with Spain, who have a remarkable dribble “. Beyond the declared and practiced offensiveism, concludes the coach, the Italian game identity remains anchored to tradition:” Our identity is unquestionably defensive, in the sense of knowing how to defend better than others: it is our history. Then one must be able to score and must know how to do it in many different ways “

THE RECORD – “37 games without defeat? But we only lost because there were ten of us left, otherwise we would have at least equalized that match too. “Mancini proudly notes how the European tale has unified the country, after the long confinement due to the pandemic, and how the effect was achieved. dragging on the blue athletes of the other disciplines: “Our victory gave confidence to the whole sporting movement and we made people happy. An enormous satisfaction “.

ON THE FUTURE – “We have to wait until March, unfortunately. I do not like this. I miss training every day and playing every three days – it’s better than doing it once in a while. My future? We will see, today it is difficult to say. We have these two very important play-offs, then we’ll see what happens. I am not yet projected on the after “.