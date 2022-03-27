Mancini’s mother points against her son and Jorginho after the absence of the national team in Qatar

The Italy coach received ‘criticism’ even from his mother after the country’s shame for not qualifying for the World Cup

Italy will not go to the World Cup for the second consecutive edition. Last Thursday (24), the team lost to North Macedonia 1-0with a goal from Trajkovsky in the discount.

Yes Robert Mancini Had she listened to her mother, the end result might have been different. In an interview with Italian radio, Marianna Puolo he said he would have summoned mario balotelli for the game.

The mother of the Italian team coach still blamed midfielder Jorginho, a Brazilian naturalized Italian, for the early fall.

“Yesterday could have been better, but this is football, sometimes things go well and sometimes things go wrong. We had the game in our hands, but the attack didn’t go well. I would have called Balotelli because he has incredible physical strength and in front of the goal no one can stop him,” he said.

Jorginho with the Italy national team shirt Getty Images

“Unfortunately, mistakes like the one in Jorginho they cost us (the place where world Cup). I don’t want to point fingers because I’m sure he didn’t do it on purpose, but if you miss two penalties…” He pointed.

The mother of Mancini cited missed penalties in the team’s two games against Switzerlandstill in the group stage of the qualifiers, which cost them first place in the group.

Italy played his last World Cup in 2014when it was eliminated in the group stage, as well as in 2010. The last goal of the country in the tournament was scored, exactly, by Balotellion his debut against England.