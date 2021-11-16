Mancini’s wrath: what happened in the locker room immediately after the final whistle

Italy’s Roberto Mancini she got lost. It’s all bad at Windsor Park, where a faded copy of the admired team takes to the field Euro 2020, reinvigorating the tradition of a Belfast nefarious for our colors. All while Switzerland overwhelmed Bulgaria without major problems and, minute by minute, increased the pressure on the shoulders of the Azzurri.

More performance was needed to unhinge Baraclough’s solid wall. But beyond the disappointing proof, this is a failure that has its roots in the past 70 days more than the past 90 minutes. Since 2 September and since that mediocre draw against Bulgaria, theItaly there is no more. Drained of energy and enthusiasm, conditioned by the decline in performance of its pivotal men, the national team has only been able to beat Lithuania. The double draw against Switzerland and the fatal one against Northern Ireland they squandered a qualification that seemed safe before the summer and on the long wave of the historic triumph at Wembley.

The reconstruction

Mancini’s agitation was already very evident during the match, when he tried to spur his all ways but failed: at a certain point he also ran to catch a ball on the sideline to speed up the resumption of the game. game but then he threw in the towel too. At the final whistle of Kovacs the tension it was very high and the disappointment evident on the faces of the whole blue clan. Mancio greeted the opponent coach and went straight to the locker rooms, where he recalled all the players including Bonucci and Berardi, who were preparing for the usual post-match interviews.

There he wanted to talk to his team immediately, hot. A face to face clear and direct, in no uncertain terms to analyze what happened. Among the saddest Jorginho, who would not have been able to hold back his tears because he felt the weight of missed penalties in both challenges with the Swiss but his companions would have heartened him immediately. With regard to the discussion with the team, on Rai’s microphones, the technician from Jesi immediately said: “I told the boys that now we can’t do anything. Now we focus on the match in March, we will prepare well”.

In March we will therefore have to relive the nightmare World Cup playoffs, four years after the infamous crossing against the Sweden. But net of those who will be the next opponents, Mancini’s first and only goal will be to find the team spirit and that light-heartedness, which brought us to the throne of Europe only a few months ago. It will be a long and exhausting wait but you shouldn’t take your eyes off the lens. Why not participate in the World Cup for the second time in a row would be a “disaster”, not even to be taken into consideration.

