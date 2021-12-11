Mancio, Gimbo and Vale Le Marche flying high celebrated in Castelraimondo (PHOTO)

PRAISE to our region from the President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati who opened the day at the Lanciano Forum. The Picchio d’oro went to the coach of the European national football team, Tamberi who nominated himself as a future testimonial and Valentino Rossi (his mother on stage) were also awarded. Governor Acquaroli focuses on reconstruction: “A rebirth program for these territories is needed”

from Monia Orazi (Photo Fabio Falcioni)

“We must continue to dream, even if we are alone in believing it, it is important to have hope and to fight to continue to realize our dreams”. Word of Gimbo Tamberi, awarded this morning together with Roberto Mancini And Valentino Rossi, for the “Marche Day”, held today at the Lanciano Forum in Castelraimondo and which this year saw sport as the absolute protagonist.

The triumph at the Olympics for difficult years, said Gianmarco Tamberi, awarded with the special prize of the President of the Region: «I had very difficult years after the injury, I was so afraid of not being able to return to a normal life. Every single day I went ahead and prepared for the Olympics, my whole life has been focused on making this dream come true. I thank all the people who have been close to me who gave me a pat on the back a word of comfort ».

The wait, however, was all for Mancio, the blue coach awarded the 2021 Golden Woodpecker: “It is a pleasure to be from the Marche region, I think we are special, sometimes we happen to be successful, sometimes not, the important thing is to put passion into achieving important results – said the European champion coach – I hope that later many years we can return to normal, for people who have suffered and are suffering for years after the earthquake, they do not deserve this and must be helped. We always try to win. I left this region at a very young age many years ago, but I have maintained strong ties with family and friends ». The new and fascinating spot for the Marche was also presented with Roberto Mancini as testimonial and Tamberi who is a candidate to fill that role in the future: “Maybe right together with Mancio“.

Valentino Rossi did not manage to be there, his mother Stefania Palma who, amid the applause for the achievements of the nine-time world champion, thanked him “for finally making me become a grandmother, all my friends have been for a long time. It was time”. The legendary “46” from Tavullia in turn thanked the Marches with a video message.

The President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati summed up the essence of the Marche: «The Marche is a symbol of success and excellence in Italy and in the world. Excellence in culture, thanks to a historical-artistic heritage of extraordinary beauty, in entrepreneurship, which is expressed in the ability to combine skills and competences of artisanal “trades” with the most advanced technological innovations. Excellence in the food and wine tradition, as evidenced by a recent international ranking according to which the best white wine in the world comes from the Marche. Excellence in social commitment which sees virtuous examples of synergy between public and private in this region. Excellence in sport, as evidenced by the important awards that will be given today to the technical commissioner Roberto Mancini, to the champions Gianmarco Tamberi and Valentino Rossi, to the Olympic and Paralympic athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics. They are the examples that make us look to the future with hope and optimism ».

Inevitable, in the words of the second state office, the reference to the earthquake that devastated this territory five years ago: «I think – and the place where we are located underlines it with great symbolic force – of the terrible earthquake that in 2016 affected 40% of the regional territory, particularly hitting the provinces of Macerata, Ascoli Piceno and Fermo. Hundreds of victims, thousands of public and private buildings destroyed: a deep wound that lacerated the country. But your strength, your determination, your ability to react have not been bent. With courage you stood up, giving the whole country a great lesson in dignity and industriousness. Of course, the complex phase of reconstruction cannot be said to be over, but important and decisive steps have been taken also thanks to the stimulus and coordination of the Extraordinary Commissioner. Now, the real challenge is to make the most of the opportunity offered to us by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan – added the President of the Senate -. A path that requires a strategy of structural reforms, destined to fuel growth and development, such as the projects you have recently approved: from the urban regeneration of villages, towns and cities to the strengthening of road infrastructures of national importance, up to the redevelopment of railway stations. Projects to be implemented according to a rigorous timetable, with a careful eye on respecting deadlines ».

It was then the turn of the Undersecretary for Sport Valentina Vezzali, multiple champion of fencing from Jesi, to celebrate the meaning of this day entirely dedicated to merit: «The Marches are a great reality, they have a great history and 30 different sports are practiced, with over 4000 athletes. We Marche are stubborn and tenacious people, qualities shown on the occasion of the earthquake. We are proud of the amazing results achieved, some of which will go down in history. Thanks to the Pnrr, we have the opportunity to intervene and have resources to redevelop sports facilities and build new ones. Sport and school are a combination that must go hand in hand, school gyms must remain open to serve the area “.

The mayor of Castelraimondo Patrizio Leonelli he underlined how this day dedicated to the winning Marches is also connected to the rebirth of the earthquake with the words sacrifice, courage and passion. The president of the regional council Dino Latini he specified how the Marche’s will is to bring development and progress and have hope in the future: “We have a way of being loud and clear and today is an opportunity to remind us not to let go of our peculiarities, which are our strength and characteristics “. This was followed by a series of video contributions by the presidents of the associations of Marche in the world, and a video that summarized the successes of an extraordinary year, not only in sport, but also in tourism, and even to X Factor where the presenter Elisa Di Francisca he recalled that a marchigiano, Baltimore, won.

The president of the Region Francesco Acquaroli was interviewed by the Rai journalist Lisa Marzoli, touching on a series of themes, from the pandemic, to tourism, to reconstruction, to the choice of Mancini as a tourist testimonial who has obtained 240 million views on social networks.

“Mancini – said Acquaroli – became the testimonial of our region at a particular moment, in the difficult weeks of the pandemic. His was an important image to restore centrality to our territory, which due to parochialism and calamities such as the earthquake was marginalized, and had a positive impact. Now even the Marchisans themselves are aware of such beauty. The region of the many villages lacks a great attraction as a symbolic place. From the commissioner for reconstruction, the Parliament receives important signals in this sense on reconstruction, but the destruction was remarkably important, it is necessary to make a program of rebirth of the territories. Stopping everything for 5 years silences territorial development, we need to give hope to those who no longer have it ».

Acquaroli also touched on the theme of infrastructures, with the many unfinished ones to be completed from the A 14, with the third lane after Porto San Giorgio, to Fano Grosseto, to Salaria and the themes of the Pnrr explaining that “It can give us an edge, that enthusiasm I feel around so many projects. I want a 2022 that will protect us from the pandemic ». After the greeting, the regional president of CONI Fabio Luna was also awarded the Paralympic multiple champion Assunta Legnante who explained the secret of such tenacity: “The love of life, the desire to be together with people, travel, sport gave me the strength to start over”.

Other accolades went to Davide Mazzanti, coach of the women’s volleyball team; Milena Baldassarri, rhythmic gymnastics; Simone Sabbioni 4 × 100 mixed mixed; Ilaria Cacciamani of the National softball team; Tommaso Marini, team foil; Albino Massaccesi, vice president Lube and Lega Volley withdrew the award on behalf of Osmany Juantorena, Simone Anzani, Jiri Kovar and Ivan Zaytsev. Rewarded but not present for sporting commitments: the foil players Alice Volpi and Beatrice Monaco; Furthermore, Martina Centofanti (rhythmic gymnastics), Achille Polonara And Alessandro Pajola (basketball), Stefano Di Cola (4 × 200), Camila Giorgi (tennis). In addition to Assunta Legnante, other Paralympic athletes were awarded: Giorgio Farroni (silver in the time trial, 7th place on the road); Dieng Ndiaga “Cenga“(1500 and 400 meters); Maurizio Zamponi, the only Italian referee at the Paralympics; Federica Sileoni, Amazon.

