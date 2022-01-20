Mancuso leaves Empoli and Fantacalcio. The move to Monza is official

Empoli greets Leonardo Mancuso, and so does Fantasy Football. His move to Monza on a two-year loan with a redemption obligation is official. The former striker of the Tuscans leaves Serie A after so many difficulties.
Empoli, Mancuso goes to Monza
Monza makes a great blow for his attack. Leonardo Mancuso comes from Empoli on a two-year loan with redemption obligation. Berlusconi’s company secures the striker protagonist of Empoli’s A promotion ride, who has not been able to repeat himself in Serie A. Mancuso immediately joined the new team and will wear the number 11.
Empoli, Mancuso’s numbers at Fantasy Football
Without fear of denial, Leonardo Mancuso was one of the main disappointments of the first half of the season. Started as a permanent holder (place guaranteed in the first 4 days of the championship), he got lost after the return of Pinamonti who stole his place. The last presence as a starter is dated 22 November in Verona (57 minutes on the field), while the last appearance on 2 December in Turin (entry at 89 ‘). Mancuso saw his price drop from the starting 13 to the final 6. Overall 8 appearances, 1 goal and a fantastic average of 6.29 (average score 5.86) close his experience in Serie A, which he will now try to win back with Monza.