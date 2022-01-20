Mancuso leaves Empoli and Fantacalcio. The move to Monza is official

Empoli greets Leonardo Mancuso, and so does Fantasy Football. His move to Monza on a two-year loan with a redemption obligation is official. The former striker of the Tuscans leaves Serie A after so many difficulties.

Empoli, Mancuso goes to Monza

Monza makes a great blow for his attack. Leonardo Mancuso comes from Empoli on a two-year loan with redemption obligation. Berlusconi’s company secures the striker protagonist of Empoli’s A promotion ride, who has not been able to repeat himself in Serie A. Mancuso immediately joined the new team and will wear the number 11.