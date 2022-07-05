Mandanda, Cristiano Ronaldo, Icardi … All the transfer window information for July 5

Football – Mercato

Posted on July 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. by Arthur Montagne

While the summer transfer window is in full swing, clubs are getting to work more than ever on their recruitment. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

OM: An agreement is reached for the transfer of Mandanda

Relegated to the bench for a good part of last season, Steve Mandanda could leave theOM this summer despite the arrival ofIgor Tudor to replace Jorge Sampaoli. Indeed, according to information from THE TEAM the French goalkeeper would have reached an agreement with the Rennais Stadium for transfer this summer.

OM: The Luis Henrique clan spills the beans for its future

This summer, Luis Henrique could leave theOM. And the father of the Brazilian winger also drops a big clue about his future: “ It going. It’s close to being closed. Between the player and Flamengo, everything is fine. If he explodes at Flamengo, he will go to Barcelona, ​​Real, Seleção. Here in Brazil, there is no equal . »

PSG: After Neymar, a new soap opera will start in Paris

While he is no longer in the odor of sanctity on the side of the PSG, Mauro Icardi could be pushed to the start in the next few days. According THE TEAM , Monza is indeed in the game to recruit him, but the promoted in Serie A could wait until the last days of the transfer window to take action and try to obtain a loan with part of his salary covered by the PSG.

PSG: New bomb from the Spanish press on Messi

After a complicated first season at PSG, Lionel Messi is preparing to play its second exercise in Paris. But while his contract runs until 2023, the Argentinian would have probed Xavi to return to Barca according to information fromEduardo Inda. He would now wait for a sign from Joan Laporta.

OM: This huge exit on the sale of the club

While the subject of selling theOM speak regularly, Florent Gautreau added a layer to the microphone of the After Foot : “ I don’t want to fuel the fantasies of OM buyers, but I have had certain information which says that the people at CVC have had confirmation that there were significant offers to take over OM and that the fact of continuing with McCourt displeased them. At the time of the negotiations for the arrival of CVC, it was also an argument. They are not at all convinced that McCourt is ‘enough’. »

