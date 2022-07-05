Mandanda will join Rennes well, Galtier wants to keep Neymar

PSG: Galtier, it’s signed (but not yet formalized)

Seen at the Factory this Monday evening, Christophe Galtier has, according to multiple sources, including AFP, signed his two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He thus succeeds Mauricio Pochettino on the Paris bench, who will be presented to the press on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Parc des Princes.

Gianluca Scamacca close to PSG

After Vitinha, snatched from Porto for 40 M€, PSG would hold its second recruit of the summer. According The Parisianthe capital club “almost agreed” with Sassuolo for the transfer of Gianluca Scamacca. There is talk of a €50 million transaction for the young (23-year-old) Italian international striker (7 caps, 0 goal), author of 16 goals in 36 Serie A matches last season, whose name came up insistently in Parisian orbit in recent weeks. “Negotiations are being finalized and will enter the home straight“, summarize our colleagues. The Roma native arrived at Sassuolo in 2017 after graduating from the youth teams of Lazio and Roma and a stint at PSV Eindhoven. He was then loaned several times, in Italy (Cremonese, Ascoli, Genoa) but also in the Netherlands (Zwolle) before truly establishing himself in the Emilia-Romagna club.

Kessié and Christensen arrive at FC Barcelona (official)

Joan Laporta having vented what little suspense remained last weekend, it will come as no surprise to anyone to learn that Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen are FC Barcelona players. The 25-year-old Ivorian international midfielder and the 26-year-old Danish international defender are committed until 2026 to the Catalan club, which did not have to pay a penny in transfer compensation: the two players were at the end of their contract, respectively with AC Milan and Chelsea. Two good deals for Barça in this summer 2022 transfer market.

Igor Tudor, new OM coach (official)

It was expected, it’s official. Just a few days after the departure of Jorge Sampaoli, OM formalized the arrival of their new coach, the Croatian technician Igor Tudor. Free after guiding Hellas Verona to ninth place in the Serie A standings last season, this 44-year-old former Croatian international (57 caps, 3 goals) who has spent most of his career in Italy, and in particular at the Juventus (174 matches, 21 goals), signed up for two seasons with the Marseille club. Passed by Hadjuk Split (CRO/2013-2015), Paok Salonika (GRE/2015-2016), Karabükspor (TUR/ 2016-2017), Galatasaray (TUR/2017), Udinese (ITA/2018 then 2019), Hadjuk Split again (CRO/2020) and Hellas Verona (ITA/2021-2022) after being an assistant in the Croatian selection and at Juventus Turin, Tudor recovers an OM which remains on a second place in Ligue 1 synonymous with accession to the Champions League next season.

And also…

