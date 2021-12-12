Mandatory electronic invoice also for flat rates, the green light of the European Union arrives

Also for flat rates the obligation of electronic invoicing is approaching. A provision that concerns about 1.5 million Italians and whose objective is to limit tax evasion by subjects who until now were not required to invoice.

To adopt the measure, only the formal steps are missing, after the green light arrived from the Permanent Representatives Committee.

To become law in Italy, after the approval of the European Union, the instrument of the fiscal delegation.

Tax evasion

There was already talk of introducing electronic invoicing for everyone in August. The aim is obviously to prevent anyone who is not subject to certain accounting records, especially if they are electronically tracked, from omitting them in whole or in part.

The only tool, which up to now has brought good results, is electronic invoicing which essentially obliges the taxpayer to make their income traceable.

On the other hand, the results are evident: the electronic invoice has allowed the Italian tax authorities to earn about two billion VAT that otherwise would have risked being lost. The guaranteed results in terms of controls are added to compliance.

A useful tool, as recently admitted by the president of the National Council of accountants Massimo Miani, also highlighting how the current one is “undoubtedly a difficult phase for the liberal professions”, whose representatives have also continued to work hard, despite cases of illness, or of professionals in quarantine.

Electronic invoicing was “positive”, in the emergency phase, “with all the difficulties we had with Covid, in our professional offices. We were afraid”, at the time of its introduction, of the impact it would have “on small studios” , however “we have to admit it worked”.

