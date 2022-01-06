mandatory medical prescription for vaccines • Imola Oggi

The story Cosap-Aifa, relating to the prescriptions deemed necessary for vaccines, is further developed following the involvement of the Ministry of the Interior – Central Health Department. The ministry issues a circular which in turn refers to an AIFA note dated 17/12/21, and evidently shares its approach.

The lawyer Holzeisen, reiterates (with his further comment of 03/01/2022) the contradiction in terms present in the counter-arguments ofAifa. The drug agency still does not explain why the request for ostension sent by the citizens would be unfounded in both scientific and legal terms.

Medical prescription

Paradoxically, it is the same Aifa who not only confirms that the medical prescription is foreseen but also that it is a demanding type of prescription – so-called ‘repeatable limitative’ (RRL, repeatable limitative prescription) – which can only be issued by hospitals or medical specialists.

This latter condition is supported by Avv. Holzeisen with specific references to the same Aifa website in which there is the classification of medicinal products for the purpose of supply and safety of use.

But even more decisive is the fact that “the provision of the necessary medical prescription, for the purposes of the legitimacy of the inoculation of these substances, the AIFA did not autonomously determine it, but was imposed upstream by the European Commission“. According to the clear regulations (which Holzeisen cites in detail and with precision) of the EC, therefore, the authorization for the placing on the market of Covid-19 vaccines is to be considered not granted if there is no “strict compliance with the need for a medical prescription“.

Italian citizens have the right to have their individual case assessed

Therefore, Italian citizens have full right to the evaluation of their individual case, complete with a medical prescription issued by a specialist doctor (and not by any doctor who works as a vaccinator!) or by a suitable hospital (and not by a hub or vaccination center set up in the most disparate contexts! ).

Further element of an important consideration is, in the opinion of Avv. Holzeisen, art. 13 of the Doctor’s Code of Ethics which connotes the prescription as “direct, specific, exclusive and non-derogable competence of the doctor” which commits its autonomy and responsibility.

Also the examination of this art. 13 is conducted in an extremely analytical and precise way, as well as the screening of all the sources and documents that demonstrate how the substances administered cannot be considered “safe”, starting from the official numbers provided by Eudravigilance on adverse events and vaccination-related deaths.

► In the Pfizer leaflet. Obligation to obtain a medical prescription can be found on page 66, point B.