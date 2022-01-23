Mandatory reverse parking: what Amazon decided

It is not a coincidence but a rule, among other things mandatory: all 1,200 employees of the huge plant Amazon of Castelguglielmo, in the province of Rovigo, must to park their car exclusively in reverse as decided by the multinational.

The reason for the rule

Every day, hundreds of cars all arranged in the same direction, the same direction, whose glance is remarkable: it is practically impossible that such a thing could happen by chance, it would be like making five to the Lotto. The probability calculation is almost nil, just look at what happens in the mega parking lots of shopping centers. Who in one way, who in the other, everyone parks their car based on comfort and instinct but this does not happen and cannot happen in the Amazon company in the North-East of Italy.

“We prevent accidents”

“ At Amazon, the health and safety of workers is our top priority. The introduction of the safety standard relating to the method of parking in reverse allows us to prevent any accidents due to the visibility of any obstacles or passing pedestrians. Our safety culture permeates everything we do throughout the company “, writes the company as reported by the Courier of the Veneto. The thing that not everyone knows is that this is not an absolute novelty but occurs in all the multinational’s plants, both in Italy and abroad.

The leading e-commerce company with headquarters in Seattle and Washington, USA, prefers its employees to reverse when they arrive at work – awake and focused at first , tired and fatigued at the end of working hours. Therefore, it is better to “concentrate” on your car when you are more attentive, avoiding, at the end of the shift, incorrect maneuvers also due to the evening darkness when you stamp the card to go home. The question is: but this rule is good for everyone or will someone have turned up their noses? For the moment, there appears to have been no complaints, or at least not publicly.

Where the same applies