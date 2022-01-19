Mandatory vaccine and many new ships: the cruises of 2022

A few days ago we told you about the news that await us in 2022 regarding air travel. But there are just as many good news coming from another world linked to tourism: that of cruises. Of course, the extent of the impact of the Omicron variant on this sector still remains to be assessed, but the companies seem not to want to give up on investments.

The ships that will set sail in 2022

MSC Cruises will see two new entries this year: the MSC Seascape, 169,400 gross tons and 5,877 passengers, which will be delivered in November and can already be booked, and the MSC World Europa, a 205,700 tons and 6,774 green technology ship. passengers.

In the United States American Cruise Lines, the only 100% US cruise line, will rename and redesign its fleet of ships. This means that for next season, all of the company’s riverboats and small cruise ships will officially carry the distinctive “American” brand moniker.

March will be the month of the Fort Lauderdale debut Wonder of the Seas, the new largest cruise ship in the world by Royal Caribbean International. 236,857 gross tons and will be able to accommodate up to 5,734 passengers.

Riverboats America, Queen of the Mississippi and Queen of the West, will become American Splendor, American Heritage and American West (American Pride will keep its name). In addition, two river boats will be introduced: theAmerican Symphony in August and theAmerican Serenade at the end of the year.

Another American company, American Queen Voyages, will launch the new Expedition product with theOcean Victory, by 186 passengers, which will operate in Alaska, then Mexico and Costa Rica.

Atlas Ocean Voyages, specializing in luxury adventure cruises, has just started its first expedition with the 196-passenger ship World Navigator and is planning to introduce a sister ship, World Traveler, which in July will set sail in the Mediterranean for its inaugural season.

News also regarding Carnival Cruise Line which continues on the path of investments with the Carnival Celebration, which should be ready in November. An incredible ship that will be able to carry 5,400 passengers and that should begin sailing right during the company’s 50th anniversary.

Celebrity Cruises, which has just announced that it will cancel four weeks of cruises aboard Celebrity Eclipse, i.e. those scheduled from March 26 to April 16, 2022, still plans to introduce the third ship of the Edge series in Europe in April. Celebrity Beyond 3260 passengers. Among the most anticipated novelties the Moroccan-inspired Sunset Bar, designed by Nate Berkus and the Magic Carpet.

Disney Cruise Line will put the new one into service in June Disney Wish, which will initially operate three- and four-night Bahamas cruises from Port Canaveral. A ship that will feature numerous spaces for children and adults, including the new ‘Frozen’ themed dining experience.

Emerald Cruises, for its part, will introduce the fleet Emerald Blue, a 100 guest luxury superyacht with 50 deluxe suites and staterooms. It will sail in the waters of the Mediterranean, the Adriatic, the Black Sea and the Red Sea.

To enrich the Discover Princess fleet there will be the new unit of Princess Cruises which will debut in Los Angeles in the spring months and with itineraries on the Mexican Riviera and California.

The luxury company Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will introduce its first all-inclusive ship, the Evrima by 288 passengers, in May in the Mediterranean. Also on board is the restaurant signed by chef Sven Elverfeld, who comes from the three Michelin stars of The Ritz-Carlton Wolfsburg, in Germany.

Silversea Cruises will add the Silver Dawn from 596 passengers and 40,700 gross tons. In March 2022 it will begin sailing in the Mediterranean. Silver Dawn will offer eight dining options, including the Sea and Land Taste (SALT) program, in addition to the Otium wellness concept. He will move to Fort Lauderdale in the fall.

In the UK it will enter service on 10 April the Seabourn Venture, a luxury ship for 264 guests in suite with veranda. Viking instead took delivery in December Viking Octantis, the first of two units specializing in shipping. Her initial voyages will be in South America and Antarctica, and in August 2022 she will be followed by a sister ship, the Viking Polaris.

News also for Virgin Voyages, which will be put into service in Great Britain from March Valiant Lady, a 2,770 passenger ship that will move to Barcelona in May and Miami for the winter. Another ship, the Resilient Lady, will begin sailing on the Greek islands from August 2022.

2022 will also be the year of the debut of Norwegian Prima, the Norwegian Cruise Line ship that will inaugurate the First Class. But not only that, the cruise company also presented Norwegian Viva, second ship of this new class and whose delivery is expected, however, in 2023.

Good news also as regards Le Ponant, the company’s iconic three-masted sailboat, which is undergoing a transformation to offer guests an exclusive travel experience, thanks in part to its complete refurbishment with a new sophisticated design by the Jean-Philippe Nuel studio.

It will set sail in June 2022 offering tailor-made itineraries off the beaten track of Greece and Croatia. Sales are now open for 20 departures and 3 new itineraries. On the program, exclusive stopovers, sublime and wild landscapes and a range of immersive activities including glass-bottom kayaking, snorkeling, stand-up paddleboarding, cycling and hiking, all in harmony with nature.

The news for Italian cruise lines

News also regarding the Italian cruise sector. Costa Cruises, which belongs to Carnival Corporation & plc group, in December Costa Toscana, powered by liquefied natural gas, took delivery.

Currently the Costa Group can count on four ships powered by this technology: Aidanova and Costa Smeralda, already in service, Costa Toscana, recently delivered and AidaCosma, coming soon. The first cruise of the Costa Toscana will depart from Savona on March 5, 2022, with a one-week itinerary that will touch the shores of Marseille, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia.

Following its debut, the new flagship will remain positioned in the Western Mediterranean throughout the year. During the summer season it will make a stopover in Savona, Civitavecchia, Naples, Ibiza, Valencia, Marseille, while during the autumn season Palma de Mallorca will take the place of Ibiza.

Vaccine compulsory for cruises

The two US river companies American Queen Steamboat Company And Victory Cruise Lines, provide for the obligation to vaccinate on board from 1 July 2021. Celebrity Cruise Lines introduced the same requirement for all adult passengers. Same situation also with regard to Crystal Cruises and for those who want to participate in trips Disney Cruise Line.

Also introducing the need for full vaccination Costa Crociere, the exact same decision that had been taken by MSC Cruises. In addition, starting from September 3, vaccination obligation also for all passengers aged 12 or over who want to take a cruise to the Caribbean.

Finally, from February 23, Tui Cruises it will require the booster dose to board its ships, as its sister brand has already done Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, administered at least one week before departure. A measure that will apply to all travelers over the age of 18. Exceptions will be those vaccinated in the last three months, or those who have been cured of Covid-19 for less than three months.