MANDATORY VACCINE! The sensational news has just arrived, it had never happened in Europe (VIDEO) »ILMETEO.it

COVID: MANDATORY VACCINE! The sensational news has just arrived, it had never happened in Europe (VIDEO)

The news came suddenly, almost like a freezing shower. On the other hand, given the epidemiological situation of some European countries, it was to be expected that some governors would opt for what appears almost like a last resort in the fight against COVID.

We are talking aboutvaccine obligation for all. It is the first time this has happened in Europe and the first nation to put it into practice will be theAustria, starting February 2022.

The chancellor announced it Alexander Schallenberg, speaking to the media. Furthermore, the country will go into lockdown from Monday 22 November and this will be true both for the vaccinated, both for the unvaccinated.

These are extreme measures, to face the fourth wave of infections which has been rampant throughout the nation for some time now.

Is Italy also risking something similar? “We were the first to introduce compulsory vaccination for health professionals. We need to think about whether to do it with other categories, those that are in contact with the public, such as the police or those who work in large-scale distribution. These will be assessments that we should make paying attention to the data, but we must look to the future with confidence and we must continue to respect the rules “, said the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa.