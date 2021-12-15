Mandava, shot of Napoli: first offer to Lille to have him in January. The details

The Naples can not wait any longer, the Neapolitan company is ready to hasten a coup it had planned for next summer. The many injuries of various players and the difficulties of the recovery of Faouzi Ghoulam have pushed the Neapolitan club to operate in view of the next winter transfer market. The name at the top of the list is that of Reinildo Mandava, Lille left-back, born in 1994. His contract expires in June and is already at his word with Napoli for next season, but Giuntoli would like to take him to the shadow of Vesuvius as early as January.

The player’s entourage agrees, but an agreement must be found with Lille. Laurentiis’ company, as collected by AreaNapoli.it, would have submitted an offer of 2 million euros to buy the full-back card in January. The French company replied by asking for 5, a figure considered too high by Napoli for a player who in just over 6 months will free himself to zero.

The player for his part would be eager to land in blue where he would meet his friend and former partner Osimhen, the two players are in constant contact. He also considers his path to Lille closed.