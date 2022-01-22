Mandorlini on TN: “Today’s Bull has few rivals. Juric so far fantastic “

Exclusively on Toro News the words of the former grenade defender who coached Sassuolo in 2008/2009

Andrew Almond trees binds its name, among other teams, to Turin and Sassuolo. He made his professional debut with the grenade shirt at the end of the 1970s as a defender, while as a coach he led the neroverdi in the 2008/2009 season. On the occasion of Turin-Sassuolo on Sunday 23 January, the former Padova coach, today in search of a new team, exclusively on Toro News illustrates the main themes of the match between Ivan Juric’s Piedmontese and Alessio Dionisi’s Emilians.

Good morning coach, what match are you expecting on Sunday between Turin and Sassuolo?

“Torino are doing very well. He is going through a moment of great enthusiasm and great conviction. It is growing. Sassuolo, on the other hand, is a young team which, however, has represented a solid reality in our football for several years. He looks strong from the victory in the Italian Cup against Cagliari. I believe, however, that Torino is currently one of the best teams in the Serie A tournament and therefore, regardless of the opponent, the grenades are difficult to face. The Bull of today has few rivals ”.

Who had the most difficult task between Ivan Juric or Alessio Dionisi?

“I believe, without a shadow of a doubt, Ivan Juric. Torino had come from two troubled seasons but the new coach was able to bring a new mentality. Roberto De Zerbi’s two years had given Sassuolo an excellent level from many points of view and Dionisi was able to take advantage of this work done by his predecessor. Dionisi had a slight advantage. Juric’s work has been fantastic so far ”.

How important can the light-heartedness of Turin and Sassuolo be in Sunday’s match?

“I think both teams are serene, having salvation as their first objective in their sights and having already done most of the work. Consequently, I expect a game played openly. Sassuolo are younger than Turin and have great attacking talents, very promising and important for the future of Italian football. The grenades have a leading starting classification and I think they will want to improve it more and more. Juric has already hinted that he is not satisfied. He will do everything to win the game and to give continuity to the positive results. Among other things, the interlude of the Coppa Italia could have taken away some physical and mental energy from Sassuolo. For the neroverdi it will be a difficult afternoon under the Mole ”.

As a former defender, did you expect such exponential growth from Gleison Bremer?

“Bremer is a pillar not only of Torino, but of the entire Serie A. He has an important market and it doesn’t surprise me. It was evident that he had qualities of a certain kind. With the advent of this new way of playing Bremer has been exalted. You can see that he’s fine, otherwise you couldn’t play one-on-one like that. A potentially strong player today has become a complete defender and he shows it in every game he plays ”.

Can Torino aspire to a European placement?

“The tournament is very competitive this season. In the group behind the very first ones, Torino cannot be excluded as they can fight together with the Romans and Fiorentina. There are many teams that can aspire to Europe. There are some points of detachment, but there is almost a whole group to fill them. Opportunities are not lacking for grenades. Torino will do everything to reach the coveted goal. It is in the coach’s ropes to stimulate the players to the maximum to pursue the European dream ”.

