Manduria: Municipal executive empties the coffers of the institution to invest in Bitcoin and real estate: 1.2 million flew

Military of the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza of Foggia, coordinated by the local Public Prosecutor’s Office, carried out the arrest of the former Executive of the economic and financial sector of a municipality of the Dauno sub-Apennines who between 2018 and 2020 would have seized illegally of over 1,200,000 euros, by withdrawing them from the current accounts of the Municipality on which he was authorized to operate by virtue of his office and paying them into his own.

Hundreds of operations carried out over time by the suspect and analytically reconstructed by the military, also through targeted financial and property investigations as well as in-depth analysis of reports for suspicious transactions forwarded by the Special Unit of the Currency Police (conventionally called “Cassa Comune”).

The investigations revealed that the Manager of the “Economic and Financial” sector of the Entity would have “rounded up” his salary (just under 2,000 euros) with huge “extra” income not due by way of emoluments, arriving, in a occasion, to recognize ancillary allowances for overtime for €. 41,000. He would have appropriated other sums through the collection of checks drawn on the accounts of the Municipality for his benefit. Finally, having due to the availability of the public body’s finances due to its service and office, payment orders / transfers were ordered from the municipal coffers to current accounts held in the name of the official or on which he could operate.

All payment orders reported generic and / or non-existent reasons. The illegal appropriation of the official did not stop even after being suspended by his own municipal administration.

For these reasons, the aforementioned public employee was referred by the Financiers of the Economic and Financial Police Unit of Foggia to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for embezzlement and self-laundering offenses, and today he was arrested and associated with the local prison in execution of the Ordinance of precautionary custody in prison ordered by the Court of Foggia, on the proposal of the same Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The profit from the constant, repeated illicit appropriations of public money has been knowingly reinvested in the purchase of movable and immovable property, cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) as well as in the financing of companies in the name of conscious nominees, in fact managed by the suspect.

Therefore, the Court of Foggia accepted the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for preventive seizure also for equivalent, aimed at confiscating, of the assets and availabilities of the arrested person with a value corresponding to the profit – 1,218,755 euros – of the alleged crimes.

For the purposes of the seizure, 4 companies, 2 parapharmacies, 1 Bed & Breakfast accommodation, 13 apartments, current accounts and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin), 1 boat, 3 cars and 1 motor vehicle were identified.

Furthermore, investigations are underway aimed at reporting to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of Auditors the administrative accounting responsibility, or financial responsibility, for the failure of the arrested official to comply with the service obligations.

The service activity is part of the constant supervision of the Guardia di Finanza – in synergy with the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Foggia – to protect the good performance of the Public Administration and to combat crimes committed by unfaithful public employees, in order to recover and return to collectivity resources illegally stolen from public budgets. (Press note from the Guardia di Finanza)