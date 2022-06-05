Mandy Moore announces her second pregnancy with an adorable photo of her son August

It’s time to expand the family for Mandy Moore and her boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith. It was on Instagram through a photo of her son August that the actress announced that she was pregnant for the second time.

Mandy Moore has everything to be happy. Between her career which is doing wonderfully and her fulfilling family life, she swims in full happiness. After having had dramatic love stories between the death of her ex-boyfriend Adam Goldstein following an overdose in 2009 or the accusations of sexual harassment against Ryan Adams, with whom she was from 2008 to 2015, it was in the person of Taylor Goldsmith that she found the shoe that suited her.

The couple got married on November 18, 2018. From their love was born a little boy named August in February 2020. “Gus has arrived! Our baby boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived on the scheduled date, to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in so many ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have imagined.” she announced on Instagram.

While she had to promote her album In Real Life released last May, a happy event came to upset the plans of the star of This Is Us. And it is Mandy Moore in person who explained what is happening.

Mandy Moore is expecting her second child

The stork will soon make its return to the side of Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith. At least that’s what it says the one who released a file on Justin Timberlake under a photo of her son wearing a t-shirt that read “Big Brother” this Saturday, June 4, 2022 on Instagram.

This snapshot was accompanied by the following message: “An incredibly foundational chapter of my life has just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to begin…and we are still so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 is coming this fall! The tour is going to be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus will be the best big brother!!”

A great news that has been applauded by many Internet users in the comments. Now, all that remains is to wait to discover the first name of the little piece of cabbage and his face!