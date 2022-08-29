Mandy Moore, Selena Gomez, “Yellowstone”, More

Faux pas TV! While many TV fans rejoiced at the 2022 Emmy nominations, many fan favorites were surprisingly snubbed.

mandy moore and Selena Gomez were apparently overlooked for their work on It’s us and Only murders in the buildingrespectively. Yellowstonewhich is currently filming its fifth season, has been completely written out, sparking outrage from its viewers — and these are just some of the Emmy snubs announced in July that have fans and celebrities alike.

“I was frustrated that Mandy wasn’t being recognized when the work she’s done is so surreal and so subtle and nuanced,” Moore said. It’s us costar Chrissy Metz said exclusively We Weekly August 1st. “I think people don’t realize what it really takes and how many hours she would spend in the hair and makeup trailer before she even put herself on stage. And oh, of course she was pregnant!

Moore, 38, played Rebecca Pearson throughout all six seasons of the NBC drama. While the Pearson children were played by multiple actors, the An unforgettable walk the actress portrayed all facets of Rebecca’s life. (The New Hampshire native welcomed her son, Gus – who she shares with her husband Taylor Goldsmith – in February 2021, and was in the beginning of her second pregnancy when the drama ended in the spring of 2022.)

The “Candy” singer – who was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2019 for the role – seemed more upset that It’s us was in contention for just one 2022 trophy other than his personal lightness.

“So proud of @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith for earning an Emmy nomination for their song ‘Forever Now’ on our final season of #ThisIsUs,” Moore wrote via her Instagram Story in July, praising her husband’s nomination. . “Do I want our show to be recognized in what I think is [its] finest hour? Sure.”

She added: “Nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MUCH (us included). It’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.

Gomez, on the other hand, was the only lead actor in Only murders in the building who received no nods for his performance. His partners Steve Martin and Martin runs are both up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, but expressed disappointment that the 30-year-old ‘Lose You to Love Me’ singer didn’t earn an Emmy nomination.

“We’re thrilled with the nominations, not just for us but for the show,” said Martin, 76. The New York Times in July, noting, “We’re appalled that Selena wasn’t nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really.”

Another surprise came when Yellowstone was completely excluded from this year’s list of nominees. The Montana cowboy series has garnered rave reviews from its audiences for years — including pulling in more than 11 million viewers for the Season 4 finale — but only received one Emmy nod at this day.

The Paramount Network prequel, 1883however, received three 2022 Emmy nominations, two for cinematography and one for music.

Scroll down to see which stars and series were snubbed ahead of this year’s awards show: