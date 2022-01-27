Mandy Moore would like a remake

Twenty years have passed since that time Love steps arrived at the cinema presenting one of the most moving love stories of Nicholas Sparks. The film, based on the novel of the same name, launched the career of Mandy Moore, actress now well known to the public of This Is Us. On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary, the actress admitted that she had watched the film again and explained to People why they should do a remake. “I would like to see it. Enough time has passed that I think yes, we deserved our place in the history of cinema enough to request a remake at this point.“.

Love steps turns 20 and Mandy Moore is thinking of a remake

And Mandy Moore would have even already found the perfect protagonist, who would replace her as Jamie Sullivan. The actress is convinced that Olivia Rodrigo it would be a great choice. Rewinding the tape, the director de Love steps Adam Shankman told a People that in the beginning there was another actress vying to play Jamie Sullivan. While not remembering it, the director admitted that it was Anne Hathaway. “He kept telling me, but I didn’t remember anything, maybe because I was so convinced of Mandy that I only cheered for her.“. And that’s not all: also Jessica Simpson he had auditioned for Love steps.

In a previous interview, Shane West – who played Landon – revealed that he had one crush on Mandy Moore while they were making the film. And it was even reciprocated. The actor explained to People in 2021: “I think we both had a little crush on each other, but we decided to keep it professional. It sounds incredibly mundane, but that’s the way it is. We all had a strong chemistry even outside of the set, we were very close in terms of friendship, including Mandy“.

Shane West also told the backstory of a very sweet scene from Love steps, when Landon gives Jamie a tattoo in the shape of a butterfly. “It was a fun scene to do, it’s hard not to smile when you find yourself in front of Mandy’s sweet face and her smile. This made everything easier. Even though I couldn’t get the tattoo right“.

READ ALSO: GF Vip 6, regulation violated: for the gieffini a provision arrives from the authors