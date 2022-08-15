Mandy Moore’s cape dress for original guests

Pregnant with her second child and radiant. She presented herself like this Mandy Moore at the second awards ceremony HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills (California). For the occasion, the 38-year-old actress decided to become the most elegant on the red carpet with a cape dress by Rodarte, from the Fall Winter 2022 collection, with a beautiful oriental-inspired floral print.

A style with which Mandy manages to be the most glamorous and sophisticated. Not only because of this dress, but because of the black sandals which is climbed to gain centimeters in height. A look that has been orchestrated by Kevin Michael Ericson, a prestigious stylist based in Los Angeles. As for the hairstyle, Mandy opted for a rlow scoop with center parting which is key not to interfere with the high neck of the dress.

Since some years, dark colors have crept into the dressing room of wedding guests, as long as the designs have patterns that balance this darkness. Although it is possible to go to a wedding in black, especially if it is in the afternoon, the truth is that designs like Mandy’s are ideal if what we want is to enhance our look through floral prints or even avant-garde lines that make these designs authentic works of art.

It was during the wedding of Britney Spears with Sam Asghari in Los Angeles where we could see that the layers are going strong among the guests when drew Barrymore shined like never before brown shirt-cut maxi dress with dramatic flowing overlay.

A very spectacular design with which the dark brown shines even more than other more vibrant shades. Therein lies the key.

The fashion love relationship of Mandy Moore and Rodarte

The interpreter has become one of the best ambassadors of the firm since in November 2018 gave the ‘yes, I do’ to her current husband, Taylor Goldsmiththe frontman of the indie rock band Dawes, with a original pink dress with ruffles by Rodarte. A design that went around the world.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

