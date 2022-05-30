Mane lashes out at The House of Famous

handwho gained fame by being on the reality show ‘Acapulco Shore’ and who came in second place on Telemundo’s ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ in its first season, lashed out at the reality show.

After learning that Foalhis friend, who also gained fame on MTV’s ‘Acapulco Shore’, is nominated for the second season of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, Mane did not hold anything back and on his social networks, he asked to be saved so as not to return boring the reality show

“They are doing the same nonsense as in La Casa de los Famosos 1, let’s see, understand! They are fools? and 2, you they can’t start taking out fun people and leaving boring people, sorry, ‘furniture’ as in the first season, who did nothing but read the Bible. I have nothing against that but hey, it’s a TV show. They can’t get Potro out! So don’t vote for him and vote for boring people,” she began.

This is how Mane spoke about The House of the Famous:

And she went on to say that thanks to her and Alicia Machado, who took first place last season, the reality show was successful, “because to be honest, you don’t have to be very smart to realize it… otherwise Alicia and I would have been there that season. It would have been more boring than my grandmother’s funeral, I mean, like that.”

So he asked viewers not to make the reality show boring by taking out the people who give people something to talk about, “Then don’t screw it up, don’t make La Casa de los Famosos the same martyrdom of boredom and let people have fun, leave the controversial people, leave the people who are going to entertain them, not that they are going to see them 24/7 sitting looking at a book, I already know that they did not put Bibles, thank God, but they do nothing, “he concluded.

It should be noted that reality fans have expressed ideas similar to those of Manelyk on social networks because they have not agreed with the elimination of Mayeli Alonso and Brenda Zambrano, whom they considered more controversial than other members who continue in the house, such as Osvaldo or Lewis.

This week, Potro is nominated along with the influencer Lewis Mendoza and the actor, Nacho Casano, because the leader of the house, Salvador Zerboni, decided to save the actor Eduardo Rodríguez, who has sparked controversy for his romance with Daniella Navarro.