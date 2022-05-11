Mané praises Luis Díaz for his assist in Liverpool’s win: ‘he’s a very good player’ | Colombians Abroad

Luis Díaz is not always going to come out on the shoulders. But it is not that it is necessary to recognize his worth in a team full of stars, which already has him in that same firmament.

Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 1-2 on Tuesday and although he had few chances in front of goal, he was able to show the facet of a fantastic supportive player, a team man beyond all vanity and a partner who, far from displacing others , seems to have come to complete them.

“He took a few hits but kept going and was rewarded with a good assist for the second. Always a threat. Remarkable,” the Liverpool Echo newspaper said of his performance, rated 7 points. All thanks to the assistance he gave at a key moment, no less than for the winning goal celebrated by Mané.

And the example returns: a good player is empowered when he has another super gifted next to him. This is how the Senegalese himself recognizes it: “I think it was possible because it was a good cross from (Luis) Díaz. I just needed to put him in the net, even without power, I usually try to score and I usually do. He (Díaz) is a very good player. We know each other very well, we train every day, and I know that when he has the ball, I know where he is going to put it,” he told Sky Sports.

It is not a minor detail that the African champion surrenders like this to a boy who has been dressed in red for just three months. He says it easy but he has 6 goals and 4 assists and that leaves no doubt: he is a player who not only understands everything about his team’s DNA but also shoots his performance. That is why now that Mané talks about his renewal, that he is being tempted from Barcelona, ​​the knowledge that he already has with the Colombian and the good that he brings to his own game can make a difference.

“I’m happy here, I think when we win trophies I’m happier! But I think I’m trying to enjoy every moment, trying to help my teammates and I think the guys make it a lot easier for me, and I’m very happy. “added the African. And yes, he is now that he knows that when he raises his face, his partner Salah appears on one side and his “new best friend” Díaz on the other. The family continues to grow.