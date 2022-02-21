Manelyk could return to The House of the Famous

Telemundo Manelyk could return Telemundo

After the advances of the second season of La Casa de Los Famosos, all fans of the competition are eagerly waiting for Telemundo to reveal who the new members of the house will be, according to rumors, it is said that Manelyk would return again, but what will he do? the Mexican?

All the rumors suggest that the Mexican artist would return, but this time as co-host of the reality show, the details are still unknown, what we do know is that the competition will return with a second season full of controversy.

There are rumors that Manelyk will be the Co-host of the second season of La Casa de los Famosos instead of Jimena Gállego. Would you like to see her hosting the LCDLF galas alongside Héctor Sandarti? — 𝗟𝝠 𝗖𝝝𝗠𝝠𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗧𝝠 (@LaComadritaOf2) February 18, 2022

If this were to happen, Manelyk would leave aside Jimena Gallego, who in the first season was the co-host with Héctor Sandarti. Let’s remember that the duo of Manelyk and Alicia Machado was so good that both reached the final and obtained excellent support from their fans.

For this season the production wants to repeat with celebrities who are polar opposites, in this way bring out the true coexistence, although everything is rumor, it is said that Jawy could enter the house but as a participant.

At Right Now we are convinced that Manelyk is a good candidate to take command of the driving and get all the details out to the next contestants. After 12 weeks of show, Alicia Machado, was the maximum winner, in turn, Manelyk González was placed as the second finalist; Kelvin Rentería third finalist; Cristina Eustace fourth finalist and Pablo Montero as the fifth finalist. Thus confirming that The House of the Famous returns with greater success to the screens.

Manelyk: the queen of the show





Manelyk is not only followed for her facets as a singer and businesswoman, she rose to fame for her explosive personality that always characterized her as a real woman without filters. For her part, she participated in “Acapulco Show” starring in racy encounters, which was liked by her fans due to her spontaneity and authenticity.





His time at La Casa de Los Famosos occurred when the singer Kimberly Flores left the competition and the Mexican entered to take his place, from that moment, several clashes with celebrities arose, as was the case of the enmity with his colleague Celia Lora , his friendship with Alicia Machado and his admiration for Kelvin Rentería. However, the coexistence between the participants made her Mane’s leadership make her reach second place in the competition, obtaining the support of eight million votes from her fans.

Manelyk currently shares her best photographs on her social networks, as well as her facet as a businesswoman, she has repeated in several interviews that her sensual personality is her true letter of introduction.