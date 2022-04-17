Entertainment

Manelyk González, former Acapulco Shore, shows off his attributes with a ‘spicy’ video in a swimsuit

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 20 1 minute read

The model and influencer Manelyk González, former member of the reality show Acapulco Shore, continues to conquer her followers in the social media by sharing a “spicy” video, where she shows off her attributes in a swimsuit, leaving everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion, Manelyk González shared this photo on his official Instagram account, where he quickly added more than 90,000 likes and thousands of comments from his fans and colleagues.

Read also: David Faitelson closes the doors of the Tri to Julio César Furch

This controversial Mexican model who rose to fame for being part of the Reality Show Acapulco Shore, has great popularity on social networks that led her to have her own program on the MTV network.

Read also: Danik Michell shows off his attributes with spicy photography in a swimsuit

A few months ago Manelyk González, who is working on several television programs, shared that his love relationship with his former reality partner Jawy Méndez ended.

Follow us on

A sports source reporter, he was born on May 4, 1990 in the city of Los Mochis. He graduated from the Communication Sciences career at the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente and with professional experience in radio and television, in sports programs. Since 2015, he has been part of the team of reporters for the newspaper EL DEBATE, covering local sports leagues and tournaments, and national sports covering the Mexican Pacific League (LMP), LMP star games, the U-20 Children’s Baseball World Cup. -15 Sinaloa 2014, the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (CIBACOPA), the Ascenso MX Soccer League, Second Division Premier Soccer League,

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding: The best dresses of their wedding, from Serena Williams to Nadia Ferreira

44 seconds ago

7 films and series in which different societies are shown, some good and others not so much | Entertainment

3 mins ago

Megan Fox ignores her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet

12 mins ago

A teenager was killed by a truck at the exit of a bowling alley in Venado Tuerto

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button