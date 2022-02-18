Manelyk talks about his enmity with Celia Lora

The Mexican influencer, Manelyk González, revealed all her secrets and why she does not have a good relationship with her colleague Celia Lora, both shared coexistence within La Casa de Los Famosos from that moment the artists declared war, Lora was upset by the friendship relationship that arose between Mane and Alicia Machado.
In a recent interview with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, in the program “The minute that changed my destiny” Manelyk spoke of his participation in La Casa de Los Famosos and his enmity with Celia Lora.
Manelyk breaks the silence
This estrangement occurred within La Casa de Los Famosos, Manelyk revealed that Lora’s behavior is “childish” for the simple fact that a great union arose between her and Alicia Machado within the competition.
“I arrived at The House of Celebrities almost a month later, it was difficult because everyone already had their little friends, their alliances, the favorites, the rejected ones and apart from that, Celia Lora arrived and she was a friend of mine and she was very upset because I became a friend. of Alicia Machado, but I don’t understand what she wanted me to do, I went for everything and to win, not to make enemies for her”.
Mane revealed that entering the competition a month later was not easy because the contestants had previously lived together, for her part, González assured that she entered the competition with the sole objective of winning.
What did Celia Lora tell him?
Let us remember that during the seasons of “Acapulco Shore” the famous Mexicans were very close, becoming great friends. However, for a few months both have distanced themselves, but what did Manelyk say about this friendship?
“He has even told me what I am going to die of, ‘treacherous’, ‘damn’, ‘you do everything for money’, ‘get off your partition’, ‘you don’t know how to do anything’, ‘what’s wrong with you, you grew up for me’, ‘you came for me’ and of course not, I have what I have thanks to me, to my effort and my work, if it were what she says, she would have reached the second week of The House of the Famous” Manelyk said.
Manelyk assured that there should be a difference between reality shows and real life, he said forcefully that he does not intend to “beg for a friendship”, because in the past he has understood that sometimes relationships between public figures are temporary due to the projects they are working on. but then everything is different.
Let us remember that Manelyk achieved the second position in the competition. Manelyk currently has more than 14 million followers through her social networks, she has managed to balance her controversies, personal life and television projects, becoming a predominant figure in the entertainment world.