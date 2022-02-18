Manelyk talks about his enmity with Celia Lora

Mezcaliente Manelyk and Celia Lora break their friendship

The Mexican influencer, Manelyk González, revealed all her secrets and why she does not have a good relationship with her colleague Celia Lora, both shared coexistence within La Casa de Los Famosos from that moment the artists declared war, Lora was upset by the friendship relationship that arose between Mane and Alicia Machado.





Play



The best BOSS vs the WORST | MTV Acaplay T3 Celia Lora proved to be the best boss throughout all these seasons… but who would have been the worst? Download MTV Play to watch your favorite series whenever you want, wherever you want: Google Play: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vmn.playplex AppStore: itunes.apple.com/app/mtv-play- watch-full-episodes/id1042320103 Subscribe to our channel! bit.ly/1LlKsPE Enter our official site for more news, photos and videos of your… 2020-01-13T00:00:00Z

In a recent interview with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, in the program “The minute that changed my destiny” Manelyk spoke of his participation in La Casa de Los Famosos and his enmity with Celia Lora.

Manelyk breaks the silence





Play



Video Video related to manelyk talks about his feud with celia lora 2022-02-17T10:16:54-05:00

This estrangement occurred within La Casa de Los Famosos, Manelyk revealed that Lora’s behavior is “childish” for the simple fact that a great union arose between her and Alicia Machado within the competition.





Play



Manelyk Your Magical Godmother – EPISODE 4 Welcome to my Youtube channel MAGIC GODMOTHER PLAYLIST, GIVE PLAY! youtube.com/playlist?list=PLGTRytumh4ZO_onDqoiperp4T1gR6BdLi Follow me on my Official Social Networks Facebook: Manelyk Oficial Instagram: manelyk_oficial 2021-07-25T20:00:10Z

Check the interview here

“I arrived at The House of Celebrities almost a month later, it was difficult because everyone already had their little friends, their alliances, the favorites, the rejected ones and apart from that, Celia Lora arrived and she was a friend of mine and she was very upset because I became a friend. of Alicia Machado, but I don’t understand what she wanted me to do, I went for everything and to win, not to make enemies for her”.





Play



The House of the Famous: This is how they received Manelyk González | todayDay | Telemundo Today’s official video. The influencer Manelyk González entered the reality show La Casa de los Famosos with great emotion, and the first thing she did was hug the actress Celia Lora, will it bring consequences? Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 YouTube: youtube.com/c/HoyDia?sub_confirmation=1 Website: telemundo.com/shows/hoydia Facebook: facebook.com/hoydiatelemundo Twitter: twitter.com/hoydia Instagram: instagram .com/hoydia/ SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/3uoAk3u hoyDía With a focus… 2021-09-23T16:19:49Z

Mane revealed that entering the competition a month later was not easy because the contestants had previously lived together, for her part, González assured that she entered the competition with the sole objective of winning.

What did Celia Lora tell him?

Let us remember that during the seasons of “Acapulco Shore” the famous Mexicans were very close, becoming great friends. However, for a few months both have distanced themselves, but what did Manelyk say about this friendship?





Play



Does Celia Lora hate Manelyk González? | The minute that changed my destiny #ManelykGonzález confesses everything that happened in the house of celebrities, also affirms that #CeliaLora has even told her what she is going to die about due to upsets they had within the #Realityshow Visit our website: imagentv.com Visit the networks from The minute my destiny changed Facebook: bit.ly/2sRqHwy Twitter: bit.ly/2shZV1S O… 2022-02-13T05:11:24Z

“He has even told me what I am going to die of, ‘treacherous’, ‘damn’, ‘you do everything for money’, ‘get off your partition’, ‘you don’t know how to do anything’, ‘what’s wrong with you, you grew up for me’, ‘you came for me’ and of course not, I have what I have thanks to me, to my effort and my work, if it were what she says, she would have reached the second week of The House of the Famous” Manelyk said.

Manelyk assured that there should be a difference between reality shows and real life, he said forcefully that he does not intend to “beg for a friendship”, because in the past he has understood that sometimes relationships between public figures are temporary due to the projects they are working on. but then everything is different.

Let us remember that Manelyk achieved the second position in the competition. Manelyk currently has more than 14 million followers through her social networks, she has managed to balance her controversies, personal life and television projects, becoming a predominant figure in the entertainment world.