Maneskin, Adele, Harry Styles: in 2021 new artists and unexpected returns

Following the long wave of the previous one, 2021 was also an important year for “all” music: no gender excluded. The pandemic still underway has certainly unearthed several artists, given unexpected returns and marked the return, in the standings, of sounds that seemed destined to play no longer attack but remittance: it would be enough to mention the names of Olivia Rodrigo, on the one hand, and gods Maneskin, on the other. If the American pop star set a new record, in May, with the release of her debut album Sour, the award-winning Roman band has meanwhile become the most present ever, among the Italians, in the overseas charts: it was their cover of Beggin to oust (her) hit from the top of Spotify months ago Good 4 u.

Music, like history, always seems to follow the same thread: a series of eternal echoes and returns, which return to dictate laws already known in previous decades. That the two examples just provided are destined to last over time, for merit and quality and no longer in the wake of the hype, it is all to prove: a speech, this, that certainly does not affect Billie Eilish, that with her more intimate and less intimate record catchy (Happier Than Ever) confirms, instead, that he is the true rock star of our times. And to say it first was Dave Grohl: certainly not just anyone. I deserve that she herself is certainly aware of having to share with her brother Finneas: a well from which to draw with both hands, much more than a trivial supporting actor.

How not to mention also the return to music, after five years, of Adele: with 30 has imposed itself to the point of redefining the rules of streaming, in the same way as thatEd Sheeran (=) beaten, moreover at home, only by the Swedes Abba. Honorable mention for Taylor Swift, who out of arrogance (and as promised) returns to dictate the law with two albums (Fearless And Red), re-registered following the sale of part of its catalog to Scooter Braun.

On the live front it is instead Harry Styles the most successful artist, with the evergreen Rolling Stones first in terms of number of tickets sold: Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Green Day also do well – together with the already postponed Hella Mega Tour -, finally reinvigorated Guns N ‘Roses, despite the long-awaited rapprochement between Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan has yielded, from 2016 to today, only two “unpublished” (Hard Skool, Absurd), dating back to the recording sessions of the last one Chinese Democracy (2008).

A kind of eternal struggle between before and after that sees each other embraced and at the same time at war two different generations: the one who grew up buying music, as opposed to those who have learned to discover it and enjoy it from a smartphone. Phenomena, some of which are difficult to understand, which make the distance even more evident between the old and the new born, projected with a view to fast consumption, even net of the reappearance of styles and sounds from a distant past capable of being useful when needed.

With these premises, it is certain that from 2022 we can expect only the best: hoping for a return to normality that affects the entire entertainment supply chain, hoping that at this rate are more survivors than the dead on the street.