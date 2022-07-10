Maneskin, Angelina Jolie at the Circus Maximus with her daughter: the images

Over 70 thousand Maneskin fans last night at the Circus Maximus, in Rome, to attend the concert-event of the Roman rock band that has climbed the heights of world music. Among them also Angelina Jolie, who arrived by surprise with her daughter Shiloh and escorted from the entrance to the stage from where they enjoyed the evening.

The presence of the Hollywood star was an event within the event for the many who were lucky enough to see her and on social media it took just a few hours to make her splash in trend. There are many videos and photos published by those who suddenly found themselves in front of the actress in unpublished guises, those of her fan. Long black dress, very simple, with an uncovered back, and strictly low shoes to dance to the Maneskin hits, who opened the concert with ‘Zitti e Buoni’, the winning song of Sanremo 2021 and their ‘Trojan horse’ that gave them allowed to achieve today’s global success. “Angelina Jolie in front of me at the Maneskin concert” writes a girl in disbelief on Twitter, while many joke: “Then the multiverse exists”. Other well-known faces were also present, including Riccardo Scamarcio, Edoardo Leo and Gabriele Muccino.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter at the måneskin concert at the circus maximus, then the multiverse exists #maneskin pic.twitter.com/469xEifOhS – Våle🐍; Italian champions 🏆🇮🇹 (@ Vale41229116) July 9, 2022

Angelina Jolie in front of me at the Maneskin concert #maneskin pic.twitter.com/xlmONXjJNG – Blengi (@fedeblen) July 9, 2022

The Maneskin concert at the Circus Maximus

Last night’s concert at the Circus Maximus was a memorable concert, as told by Roma Today. The Maneskins did not disappoint and stayed on stage for two hours. Over 20 canzzoni performed live, a gift to ‘mamma Roma’ who retraced the fundamental stages of their journey, from the first songs that made them known to the public, such as ‘Chosen’ (double platinum certificate) and ‘Torna a casa’ (five platinum discs), up to the latest great hits that have opened the doors of the whole world to them, from ‘Coraline’ (platinum) to the new single ‘Supermodel’ (certified gold). Finally the new unreleased single, ‘Trastevere’.

Angelina Jolie visits the Ukrainian children hospitalized at the Bambin Gesù