Maneskin, another feat tonight: American Music Awards nominees with Beggin ‘

A week after the MTV Ema triumph, where they won the best rock band, i Maneskin tonight they are protagonists again. The Italian band is nominated for the American Music Awards with Beggin ‘, the cover of the hugely popular song by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons that they brought (along with their repertoire of songs in Italian and English) on tour in the United States. Victoria, Damiano, Thomas and Ethan they flew back to the United States after American concerts a few weeks ago in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas (where they were the Rolling Stones’ opening group).

Great expectation therefore for this night in which we will see if they can also triumph in the category Favorite Trending Song thanks to the success on TikTok, they see it with Olivia Rodrigo (singer and actress of the series High School Musical), Erika Banks, Megan Thee Stallion, Popp Hunna. The Roman band will be on stage at the Microsoft Theater with Bruno Mars, South Koreans BTS, Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Diplo and Jennifer Lopez as well.

The show will be hosted by American rapper Cardi B. Many channels will broadcast AMAs live in the United States: ABC, Hulu, Now, Youtube. The program will start around 2 am in Italy but there is no real program that will broadcast them live in our country: for fans the only option to follow them will be through social networks or the channel. YouTube of the prize.