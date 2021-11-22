Maneskin at the AMAs: Cardi B’s presentation is embarrassing

Maneskin at the American Music Awards, the event

There is no sign of slowing down the popularity of Maneskin in the United States and, ever since they started performing overseas with guest stars night show first-rate, invitations for live performances in front of the American public are following one another at a great pace. This time it was the turn of the American Music Awards of Los Angeles, often abbreviated as AMAs, during which they were called to play Beggin ‘. This is a song originally by the Norwegian duo Madcon from 2008, which had already caught it from the 1967 band The Four Seasons.

What are AMAs? The American Music Awards are one of three American events dedicated to music awards. Like the Grammy Awards and the Billboard Music Awards, they consist of live performances by the candidate artists and subsequently the related awards in different categories. In the 2021 edition i Maneskin were vying for the Song of the Moment, later won by Megan Thee Stallion with Body.

Maneskin at the AMAs, the video of the exhibition

Beyond the race itself, the American Music Awards were the umpteenth opportunity for the Maneskin to show off on a stage of exceptional importance and to make himself known once more to the public in the United States. On the other hand, also in Italy it went like this, with the fans who multiplied at each performance of X Factor and the rest of the fans who appreciated them at the various passages on the radios up to the success at the Sanremo Festival and the Eurovision Song Contest. .

In one episode of the talent show’s live shows, the Italian band showed off Beggin ‘, a cover that turned a piece that for over a decade had been the definitive break dance freestyle track into a hit rock.

The video of the Maneskin performance at the AMAs you can see below.

Maneskin, at the AMAs: from the look to the presentation with spaghetti

Compared to the eccentric apparitions of the past, between nudity and glitter everywhere, for this occasion the young Italians have opted for yet another twist. If the most transgressive band of the moment shows up with an elegant dress, the surprise is double.

Moreover, this look of the Maneskin had been anticipated by themselves in a response to Senator Simone Pillon criticizing the band’s clothing. “You’re right Simo, next time complete and paPillon”, wrote the frontman Damiano, with a pun on the politician’s surname. No sooner said than done.

Certainly less elegant was the presentation reserved for the Maneskins by Cardi B, successful rapper and exceptional presenter on the stage of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Fearlessly embracing the most banal clichés, the 29-year-old from New York presented the homegrown band sitting at a restaurant table with a nice plate of spaghetti with meatballs complete with a red and white checkered tablecloth and a flask of wine.

In short, for a group that has broken through all musical barriers to land in the US, there could not have been a more stereotyped presentation. Watch.

This presentation was also criticized by Linus and Nicola Savino a Deejay Call Italy, as can be seen below.

The Maneskins at the AMAs, the interview after the performance

Apart from this parenthesis, the appearance in Los Angeles of the Maneskin she was great with the crowd excited to enjoy one of the emerging bands of the moment live. After the performance and the pleasantries, Damiano David was asked precisely the difference between American fans and others: “There are many more!” the frontman answered jokingly, but well representing the impact in a wider music market than the Italian or European one. Victoria De Angelis then recounted the feelings of the four young people:

“We are very proud of everything we have done this year and the great opportunity to perform on this stage tonight with other crazy artists. We are really happy “

American Music Awards: the winners of the other categories

As mentioned, unfortunately i Maneskin they did not manage to crown an unrepeatable evening in California by winning the award for which they were nominated, even if the awards are undoubtedly – in their case – marginal compared to the showcase and experience in the United States.

Overall the evening of the American Music Awards, Los Angeles was a triumph for South Koreans Bts, main icons of K-Pop and winners of three awards including that of Artists of the year. It was instead Olivia Rodrigo to deserve that of New favorite artist of the year at only 18 years old.

Double recognition of the AMAs for Taylor Swift, like Favorite female pop artist and for Evermore, like Favorite pop album. Becky G and Machine Gun Kelly then won the categories Latin music And Rock, while Ed Sheeran was theFavorite male pop artist. Double also for Doja Cat and Gabby Barrett (country), a trophy each – among others – for the same Cardi B, Marshmello, Carry Underwood, Kanye West, Bad Bunny, Drake, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.