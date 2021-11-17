Maneskin, expected live performance at the American Music Awards

The success of the Maneskin continues outside the Italian borders. The Roman band is among the expected performers of the AMA 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday 21 November. The group is also in the running for the title of “Favorite Trending Song” with the cover of “Beggin ‘”

The wave of success of the Roman band does not stop, which after the victory in the “Best Rock” category at the last EMAs is preparing for a live performance during the most important awards ceremony for American music. THE Maneskin have announced in the past few hours on Twitter that will perform at the 2021 American Music Awards, broadcast from the prestigious location of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, next Sunday 21 November. A fundamental milestone for Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan who will not only sing the hit “Beggin ‘”, But they are also in the running for the title of“ Favorite Trending Song ”with the same song.

The Maneskin guests of the AMA 2021



Måneskin sing Mammamia at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards. VIDEO The overseas adventure of the band led by Damiano David continues, which after participating in the American television shows of Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres and the opening of the Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas, is expected as super guest at the 2021 American Music Awards. The evening, broadcast on Sunday 21 November from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, is presented by rapper Cardi B and will see the Italian group perform alongside established artists such as BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, but also Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and many others. What will they play? The star of the stars and stripes will be the rock and groove of “Beggin ‘”, the cover of the historic song by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, which has been in the American Top 5 for many weeks now. According to the charts overseas, the Maneskin have also collected more than 750 million streams on Spotify for the same song, which went viral thanks to TikTok and which in the USA continues to have a success that is not about to diminish.

The Maneskin nominated for "Favorite Trending Song"



Fashion, all the looks of Måneskin. The photo story The surprises don’t stop there. The Roman band of Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan is a candidate for the 2021 AMAs to win the “Favorite Trending Song“, Again for the hit”Beggin ‘“. Next to them, in the category of artists that takes into account the “virality” of the pieces on TikTok, important names of international music will fight: from Erika Banks with “Buss It” to Megan Thee Stallion with “Body”, Olivia Rodrigo with “Drivers License ”and Pop Hunna with“ Adderall (Corvette Corvette) ”. “We are so excited to announce that we will be playing” Beggin ‘”at the AMAs!” wrote the Maneskin on Twitter a few hours ago, in the euphoria of fans who can’t wait to admire them on stage and go wild with them during the most important night of American music, the American Music Awards that annually reward artists, albums and most successful singles in the United States.

