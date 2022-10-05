Maneskin, from the controversy on masks to Angelina Jolie

From Rome to Hollywood, or rather: the opposite. The Maneskin have come a long way, starting from the streets of Rome where they performed in high school, to get to tour Europe and the USA, where they sang on stage together with “sacred monsters” such as Rolling Stones. It had happened in Las Vegas. Last night to listen to them on the occasion of the concert at the Circus Maximus, however, there were those who came directly from Hollywood: Angelina Jolie.

The crowd bath with 70 thousand fans

The first had arrived in the morning, so as not to miss the best places. In the end, last night there were 70 thousand singing, applauding and listening to the Maneskin, who returned to “their” Rome in concert. Strengthened by the victory at the Sanremo Festival in 2021 and the one at the Eurovision Song Contest, but above all after having landed in the USA, opening a Rolling Stones concert, and then obtaining prizes and awards all over the world, the Maneskin performed in the Capital, not without having gained experience in recent months at international events such as the Coachella or Rock in Rio.

Angelina Jolie in the audience too

For the band, therefore, a huge crowd in front of 70 thousand young people (and not only), Italians and foreigners. Among them also an exceptional listener like Angelina Jolie. The actress, in Rome for the shooting of her film Without blood with his daughterdid not want to miss the appointment and went to the ancient Roman circus, where there were also – mixed among the fans – parents, brothers, sisters and a large number of friends.

Even the Hollywood star, therefore, attended the two-hour show, created in collaboration with Rock in Roma, to retrace the history of the band which, among tongues of flames on stage, performed Shut up and Goodbut also Mamma Miato get to Chosenthe band’s first hit single of 2017, presented during X-Factor.

The lineup of the show

After these iconic songs could not miss Womanizerhomage to Britney Spears, nor Coraline, dedicated to his girlfriend Giorgia Soleri. Then there was room for the last single Supermodelfor the cover Loving you, sung at the festival with Manuel Agnelli (“We always think of you”, they told him from the stage), for I wanna be your slave and for the cover inserted in the film Elvis, If I can dream.

The words against the war and Putin

The band didn’t even want to forget the war in Ukrainefor this Damiano & C have launched a new message from the stage towards the Kremlin, exactly as they had also done on the occasion of the Coachella Festival: “We continue to say it even if someone bothers: Fuck Putin, fuck the war, fuck the dictators. And to those who disagree: Fuck“.

In reality, however, it was only a small parenthesis in the music-only show that the band gave to the fans and to Rome, despite the controversy on the eve of the opportunity to postpone the live or to force them to wear a mask to avoid new Covid outbreaks. from gathering.