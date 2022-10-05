Maneskin more and more international, even Angelina Jolie at the concert

THE Maneskin they can officially claim to have achieved international band status. The concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome drew over 70,000 people, making the news resound all over the world. To testify the notoriety that Damiano, Ethan, Victoria and Thomas have achieved in the last twelve months, there is the participation of an exceptional fan at their concert in Rome.

In fact, there was also in the audience to dance and sing Angelina Jolie. The Hollywood diva has been in Rome for days to shoot the film “Without blood“directed by her and based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco”Without blood“. The actress was thus granted a break from the set and attended the Maneskin concert held last Saturday in the capital. With her was also her daughter Shiloh Nouvel, 16, who Jolie had from the relationship with Brad Pitt . During the two hours of the show, mother and daughter danced and sang in the audience, like any two spectators, in one of the tribunes set up for the occasion inside the Circus Maximus.

However, Jolie and her daughter did not go unnoticed. Mother and daughter tried to mingle with the crowd that attended the Maneskin concert, but the cell phones of many present immortalized them on several occasions while they were singing “I wanna be your slave ” or they danced “Beggin ‘“. Both dressed in black, the two Americans let themselves be taken back by continuing to follow the performance of Damiano and his companions until the end of the concert, when the Hollywood diva was escorted out of her bodyguards. And on social networks their presence at the Circus Maximus has had international resonance. Among the other guests spotted in the VIP area to be reported Gabriele MuccinoAnna Ferzetti and Anna Foglietta.

THE Angelina Jolie singing and dancing to Måneskin ??? This is so iconic pic.twitter.com/uulrIz3BlW – Sigrid (@manesimp) July 10, 2022