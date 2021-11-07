Maneskin open the Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas, Mick Jagger ‘crowns’ them: “Thank you so much guys”
THE Maneskin upset Las Vegas opening the concert of Rolling Stones and giving life to a show as powerful as only they can do: “Hello Las Vegas! It is an honor to be here and to have the opportunity to play on the stage of the greatest band ever ”, Damiano began. Strong, bold, rock: this is how they presented themselves on the night of yesterday 6 November to the thousands of spectators of the Allegiant Stadium, waiting for Mick Jagger & Co.
The group first performed on the notes of In the name of the Father, then of Shut up and Good (with which they conquered the Ariston and the Eurovision Song Contest). And more music and passion. Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan played and sang for more than half an hour making the audience go wild. To close the show I Wanna Be Your Slave, “Our favorite song,” explained Damiano shortly before introducing the Stones to the stage. Once on stage, Mick Jagger thanked them in Italian: “Thank you so much guys”. The daydream of the Roman band continues.
