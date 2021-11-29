Måneskin’s next TV engagement is on The Voice USA with Ariana Grande and John Legend

After performing at the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and ai American Music Awards 2021, the Måneskin are coming to another US TV show!

People in fact reports exclusively that Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Press And Thomas Raggi will be guests of The Voice Usa, where the judges / coaches are nothing less than Ariana Grande, John Legend, Blake Shelton And Kelly Clarkson.

Ariana Grande, 28, is one of The Voice USA’s coaches – getty images

The performance will air today, Monday November 29, on NBC which broadcasts the talent show overseas and the newspaper anticipates that the band will sing two songs: “Beggin ““, that is the very successful cover of the 1967 song by the Four Seasons, and the last overwhelming single”Oh Mama“.

“MammaMia” is the song they performed live on at the MTV EMA 2021, where i Måneskin they made history like first Italians to win “Best Rock”.

The Måneskin at the 2021 MTV EMAs – getty images

The Voice Usa arrived at the 21st season and for Ariana Grande it’s his first: you can check out the star in this new coaching role here!

ph: getty images