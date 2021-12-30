Maneuver 2022: superbonus, TV and furniture. All home discounts – Economy

From TV to facades, from solar systems to furniture: with the economic maneuver, all the bonuses put in place by the government to revive construction and boost consumption are restarted. But beware of the new deadlines and, above all, of the innovations introduced by the government to put a stop to abuses and limit the impact of incentives on the state accounts. New Irpef, that’s who earns it. Savings up to € 945 per year. The simulations Cards Houses and lofts: the rules Condominiums How the deductible amount will fall Electric columns Eco-bonus and recovery Mobile bonuses Architectural barriers How the superbonus works In 2022 little will change for the richer incentive, the one that finances 110% of the expenses incurred for energy efficiency of buildings. No surprises for single-family houses either. The ISEE threshold of up to 25 thousand euros has been canceled as long as 30% of the works are completed by next June. Then, from 2023, a reduction in the discount takes place until, in 2025, it covers 65% of the …

From TV to facades, from solar systems to furniture: with the economic maneuver all share bonus fielded by the government for relaunch construction and give a boost to consumption. But beware of the new deadlines and, above all, of the innovations introduced by the government to put a stop to abuses and limit the impact of incentives on the state accounts.

How the superbonus works

In 2022 little will change for the richer incentive, the one it finances 110% of the costs incurred for energy efficiency of buildings. No surprises for single-family houses either. There Isee threshold up to 25 thousand euros has been canceled as long as 30% of the works are completed by next June. Then, from 2023, a reduction in the discount takes place until, in 2025, it will cover 65% of the expenses incurred. Extension to 2025 also for the municipalities affected by the earthquake. The incentive can be used until 30 June 2023 for housing cooperatives with undivided ownership. The deductions can be applied until December 30, 2023 but only if 60% of the planned works have been completed.

What changes for the furniture bonus

Confirmed all the incentives for those who have to buy furniture or appliances to renovate the house. In 2022 the maximum deductible threshold will be 10 thousand euros and then drop to 5 thousand in 2023 and 2024.

Green areas, here are the news

Tax discounts have also been extended for three years arrange the green areas of residential buildings. The deduction will be 36% up to a maximum threshold of 5 thousand euros per year.

Facade bonus weakened

The facades bonus is also extended for the whole of next year (which is subject to competition from the Superbonus). The deduction, however, goes from the current 90% to 60%.

Incentives on the way to overcome barriers

Incentives are coming for those who eliminate architectural barriers. In addition to 110% as a towed intervention, the special is established 75% deduction of the expenses incurred in single-family homes (expenditure ceiling 50 thousand euros) and condominiums (expenditure ceiling of 40 thousand euros for each unit that makes up the condominium up to eight units, 30 thousand from nine upwards). Bonus also for the installation of electricity production plants powered by renewable sources.

Faucets and mixers

But the bonuses don’t stop there. In fact, the incentive (up to 1,000 euros) for those who buy taps, mixers, shower columns and shower heads in compliance with energy saving regulations has been extended for the whole of 2022.

Facilitated district heating

District heating has also been facilitated (however the Agency has limited the deductibility to 110% of the expenses to some mountain municipalities): for energy carriers the conversion factors into primary energy valid as of 19 July 2020 are always applied.

Digital TV: here are the discounts

The bonus for the switch to digital TV. With a novelty: the possibility of home delivery of decoders for the over 60s with a pension not exceeding 20 thousand euros per year.

Superbonus: rules for villas and lofts

For interventions carried out by natural persons on autonomous units, such as villas or lofts with independent access, 110% may be requested for expenses incurred throughout 2022. From 2023 this type of property will no longer be entitled to the Superbonus

Superbonus: condominiums

From 2023, 110% will become an exclusive deal of the interventions carried out in condominiums and buildings from two to four units, even if owned by a single owner. Same treatment for non-profit organizations and voluntary organizations.

Superbonus: how the deductible amount will drop

For works in condominiums, the deduction can be obtained in relation to the expenses incurred up to the end of 2025, but with a progressive reduction: 110% in 2022 and 2023, 70% in 2024 and 65% in 2025. These deadlines will be aligned with those of towed jobs.

Superbonus: electric columns

The concessions are also confirmed for electric charging columns in condominium spaces: 110% on a spending ceiling of 1,500 euros (for each column) for multi-family buildings or condominiums that install a maximum number of eight columns.

Eco-bonus and recovery

The other minor bonuses have also been extended, as already announced on the basis of the text of the initial bill: for expenses incurred by 2024 for the ‘ordinary’ eco-bonus at 65% and building recovery at 50% (the full rate would be 36 %) deductions are confirmed.

Mobile bonuses

Instead, the mobile bonus has changed, which from 2022 drops to a spending ceiling of 10 thousand euros (it is 16 thousand for purchases made by 31 December 2021). The bonus is extended until 2024 but for the expenses of 2023 and 2024 the limit drops to 5 thousand euros.

Architectural barriers

To overcome architectural barriers, then (in addition to 110% as a towed intervention), a special deduction of 75% of the expenses incurred in single-family homes (expenditure ceiling 50 thousand euros) and condominiums (40 thousand euros for each unit) is instituted.