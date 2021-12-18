Business

Maneuver: Alitalia; Cub-Trasporti, reduced redundancy fund

(ANSA) – MILAN, 17 DEC – The government’s economic maneuver provides for the reduction, in 2023, from 80 to 60% of the extraordinary redundancy fund integrated by the solidarity fund for Alitalia workers. It is foreseen in the budget law in article 32. Cub-Trasporti denounces this, asking for the elimination of the provision and the return to work of the approximately 8,000 Alitalia employees to whom the social safety net is applied. “It is a serious measure because it modifies what has been foreseen up to now for the workers of the aircraft sector – says Antonio Amoroso, national coordinator of Cub-Trasporti -. The ground workers, pilots and traveling personnel, forced not to work for their decision, they will have heavy cuts and the effects could also subsequently be dragged into Naspi, the unemployment benefit. More generally, it could also be extended in the future to airport workers “. “This change – concludes Amoroso – is made to prevent layoffs earning more staff, especially those in flight, than those serving in Italy, born from the ashes of Alitalia, whose salaries have been heavily cut. Fund funding integration of the Cigs currently comes from taxation, as the payment of the tax on tickets is not enough “. (HANDLE).

