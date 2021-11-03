Maneuver, Meloni meets Draghi. Then he announces: “A joint initiative of the center-right soon” (video)

Maneuvering, taxation, pensions and of course Green pass and Covid. Giorgia Meloni met in the late afternoon Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi and during the interview he presented some of the “Claims” of FdI on the major issues on the agenda, also announcing at the end of the summit that it will be held “shortly” a joint initiative of the center-right of which «with the allies we had talked in view of the maneuver “.

The stakes of FdI on the tax authorities

«Brothers of Italy – Meloni explained – claims that the eight billion invested by the government for the tax reduction go entirely on the theme of contribution wedge cut, to be divided between the worker side and the company side ». Still on the fiscal issue, then, the leader of FdI clarified that «we are dramatically worried by the revision of cadastral estimates and from the risk of an increase in taxes that would inevitably derive from it ». So, “we asked the Prime Minister to focus solely onemergence of the houses not stacked, but not to lay the foundations for an increase in house taxation which would be dramatic ”.

Meloni a Draghi “heal the shame of golden pensions”

On the topic pensions, then, the leader of FdI recalled that “in December the solidarity contribution that had been asked of the much, much luckier retirees of those who retire today or of the young people of tomorrow: we ask – Meloni clarified – that the solidarity contribution and we have brought to President Draghi our historic proposal to recalculate wage pensions that are too high to heal shame of golden pensions“.

What does not come back on the Green pass is a state of emergency

And, again, on the state of emergency Meloni stressed that “the Green pass either it works and then there is no need to extend the state of emergency, or there is a need to extend the state of emergency and then the Green Pass does not work ». But in this case “someone has to review this choice”, underlined Meloni, reporting that on the state of emergency anyway the premier «said he has not yet decided, to see what is the trend of the coldest season ».

The Puzzer case and the latest citizenship income scandal

During the point with the press following the interview with Draghi, then, the leader of FdI explained that she was “objectively very impressed by the daspo which was imposed on the trade unionist Stefano Puzzer“. «I believe – he commented – that these are not reactions worthy of a democracy. We are not Korea, we are not China, we are not the Taliban, we are not Turkey, we are Italy and in this nation there is the right to express one’s dissent ». Then a passage on another news that is causing a lot of discussion, but which confirms the alarms that FdI has been launching for some time: the impressive numbers of undue payments of citizenship income, which amount, referring only to uncovered cases, to 48 million euros. “The checks – Meloni warned – must be done before” and not after, with all that follows.

The no to “de facto presidentialism imposed from above”

Finally, a reflection on another topic that is taking place in these hours, after the statements by Giancarlo Giorgetti on the de facto semi-presidentialism that could be established with Draghi at the Quirinale. «The biggest reform that can be done in Italy is a presidential reform, but the idea of ​​a de facto presidentialism imposed from above – clarified Meloni – it doesn’t convince me“.

Meloni takes stock after the interview with Draghi