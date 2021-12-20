Maneuver: stop ‘table tax’ for 3 months, even for street vendors – Politics

Stop paying the so-called ‘tax on tables’ for the first three months of 2022: this is what one of the reformulated amendments to the maneuver on which a majority and government have found an agreement. The resources allocated amount to 82.5 million euros. This is the cancellation in the first quarter of the Cup (single patrimonial rent, that is to say the former Tosap / Cosap) and also applies to “itinerant traders”.

A solidarity fund arrives for small owners (they must not have more than two properties) who have rented one and obtained an eviction validation for arrears but who have not been able to implement it due to the suspension of the property release measures ( decided with one of the Covid dl). An amendment to the maneuver establishes that the fund will have an endowment of 10 million euros for the year 2022, and will provide contributions (equal to 50% of the rent, but not more than 6400 euros) to homeowners for each month for which has undergone the suspension of execution, up to a maximum of 16 months. The contribution concerns only the leases for residential use, and will be granted only if the rent contributes at least 40% to the formation of the landlord’s Isee income.