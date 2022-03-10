Manfred Ugalde and the lack of respect for Bryan Ruiz, captain of the Costa Rican National Team: “He didn’t give me the ball”

2022-03-09

Bryan Ruiz plays an extremely important role in the Costa Rican national team directed by the Colombian coach Luis Fernando Suarezcombined that the pass is played to World Cup in Qatar 2022.

SEE MORE: Concacaf Qualifying Standings

Within this work of Ruiz is to create harmony and act as a mediator in the Costa Rican squad that will close the process towards the World Cup on March 24, 27 and 30 against Canada, The Savior and United Statesrespectively.

Given that, the captain has tried to locate himself with the young man Manfred Ugalde for him to return to the national team but he does not answer the phone, which is a total lack of respect for the player.

“Yes, I have tried with Manfred but he honestly did not give me the ball so one accepts that decision,” confirmed Bryan Ruiz in statements collected The nation.