Manfredonia is written but Hollywood is read

Manfredonia (Foggia), 04/10/2021 – The metal writing “MANFREDONIA” appeared unexpectedly in Piazzale Maestri d’Ascia and immediately the Sipontini flocked to the place to take a picture, perhaps mindful of too many monuments with a too short life.

And to say that the rather unadorned and bare space of that small larghetto was actually appreciated yes, but above all by minors thirsty for spirits,

the remains of which were clearly left on the spot or destroyed in a thousand pieces. For some time, to give dignity to the place, there was talk of enriching it with a bench with a statue of the singer-songwriter Lucio Dalla. But then nothing more was known.

To ruin the souvenir photos, however, someone immediately thought of writing “stupid” on the benches, while two days ago, around 2 am, right in Piazza Maestri d’Ascia a group of boys had a violent fight. Due to his injuries, a young man was also transported to the hospital in San Giovanni Rotondo. In fact, the resemblance to Hollywood is there but it seems to come from certain films on the outskirts of the US metropolis, full of kids aiming weapons to rob stationery shops and bakeries, with the addition of homophobic gestures so striking that they become national cases.

All this falls right in the electoral period, where, never as before, there is a risk that there are more candidates than voters, and where many seem almost interested in facing the real problems of citizenship. The issues that never seem to have interested anyone (or almost) will become priorities to be resolved at least until November 7th. Then they will return to oblivion. Because Manfredonia is the city of stars. And the stars are watching.

Curated by Michele Solatia, Manfredonia 04 October 2021