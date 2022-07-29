Manganiello solves family mystery on PBS show | Entertainment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Manganiello marveled at some old family mysteries that researchers on PBS’s “Finding Your Roots” unraveled through his DNA, including a revelation about the actor’s paternal grandfather.
It was so surprising that the presenter Henry Louis Gates Jr. had to call him to tell him the news so that he would not find out suddenly during the recording.
“My family and I had a group of bets on what it was, like what is so bad that you can’t announce it in the episode?” Manganiello, husband of Colombian actress Sofía Vergara, said in a meeting with television critics on Thursday. Thursday.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.