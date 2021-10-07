Mangialibri since 2005 never a diet

Continental Hotel, Los Angeles, February 16, 1969. It is 1:00 am, the article about Edwards Air Force Base test pilots languishes halfway through the typewriter, and Hunter feels fear of abstinence gripping their brains. . Still half drunk, stuffed with marijuana and acid, he can’t go on. “Never start writing seriously before two or three in the morning,” he repeats as a warning, while outside four flower children with flared trousers hitchhiking to Hollywood. “What are you doing up there?” they shout. “I write about you people who broke out over there.” But it’s all impossible inside the room. Glowing to excess, the metal of the typewriter turned bright blue. Effect of the last big capsule of mescaline and dexedrine mixed together … The entire city of Green Bay seems to be in mourning, after the Packers’ darlings have taken them from the Kansas City Chiefs. The friend waits for Hunter in the doorway of his trailer wearing an old cowhide robe and a bottle of Wild Turkey. He should be radiant, because both have bet on the Packers defeat, but something is not right. The friend has trembling hands, an inflatable doll that beats every now and then so as not to beat his wife and a confession to make … The man was quietly typing and smoking marijuana when Screwjack stuck his four white fangs inside the his thumb, piercing it and letting out blood. A strange and interesting feeling, all in all. Of betrayed trust and the perception that the right time to behead that cursed cat, which is now purring him again, has arrived. “Never again,” said the beast. But it’s too late …

Hunter S. Thompson, who died in 2005, and whose ashes were scattered in the air with a cannon by his friend Johnny Depp, we owe the definition of gonzo journalism, that is that very particular style of telling a news not starting from the facts but from the experiences and personal feelings aroused by the news itself. The objectivity of news makes it impersonal, not only cold but also disconnected from its very nature and meaning. According to Thompson, one cannot be objective about certain corrupt politicians, for example, or about certain facts whose analysis also requires the description of the manifestations that that news caused. Certainly Thompson’s narrative, in these three short and unsettling tales, is distorted and cut off by the drugs and alcohol buzzing in the writer’s brain. And this is his style. Short personal apocalypses that explode in the few pages published for the first time in 1991 in a very limited edition. A style that, as they say, is either loved or hated and which certainly found the right ground to take root in those disturbed and disturbing nineties. It is no coincidence that the film adaptation of his novel is in 1998 Fear and disgust in Las Vegas, starring his friend Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro. Too bad that in the Italian translation that “disgust”, loathing, has turned into “delirium”. Today, in truth, the style appears a little out of tune and even nostalgic in its desire to go to an acid-contaminated elsewhere and some doubts emerge about the translation of some passages.