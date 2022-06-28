Mango signs Sienna Miller’s festival look (and is still available)

After two years without being able to perform due to the coronavirus pandemic, the emblematic Worthy Farm has reopened its doors to host the Glastonbury Festival, one of the largest outdoor music events in the world. As with Coachella, celebrities wear their festival looks that follow several of the season’s trends and are an inspiration.

How to forget the styling that Kate Moss wore in 2005, with a glitter shirt, shorts and Hunter boots, or the denim minidress with asymmetries and ruffles that Sienna Miller wore a year before. Precisely the British actress has caused a sensation in this new post-pandemic edition with a look low cost.

the protagonist of Alfie has captured all eyes with a minidress from the new Mango collection. To enjoy the concerts, Sienna has resorted to a outfitt very comfortable and fully on trend that has this brown design from the Catalan firm as its star piece.

It is a piece made of linen that stands out for its original back, with crossed straps and a back bow. A dress that also has spaghetti straps, like the slip dress, a flattering neckline and small opening in the skirt. She paired the garment with Derek Lam 10 Crosby heeled ankle boots, maxi clear-rimmed sunglasses, and a link necklace.



mango dress Mango

A very versatile design that is priced at 39.99 euros and is still available in Mango’s online store, from size XXS to L. The only size that cannot be purchased, at the moment, is S, but the brand warns that notification by email can be activated, so it will soon be on sale again.



mango dress Mango

Sienna’s second look also follows this style effortless, although this time much more striking for his coat and pants. The British opted for a long red coat and striped print pants and a simple black basic T-shirt.

