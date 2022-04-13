Mango’s most desired pink dress is owned by Selena Gómez

Selena Gomez is premiering. The actress attended the presentation of her new series: Only Murders in the Building with a dress of the Spanish firm Mango that brings together several of the season’s key trends.

Bold, zero minimalist and always up to date, Selena Gomez tends to bet on the fusion of different tendencies in the same look . Hence, his outfits on the red carpet never go unnoticed. On this occasion, she has opted for a pastel pink mini dress, one of the leading shades of the season, cut-out type. The catwalk and street style make it clear that showing skin through strategic openings is very fashionable.

Selena Gomez goes for pink and tweed

Selena Gomez at Paramount Studios wearing the pink Mango dress of the momentGetty Images

Retro-inspired, this dress Mango it is most flattering. When it comes to combining it, Selena has opted for a matching short tweed jacket, also from the Spanish brand, and sophisticated black stilettos.

A very elegant look that highlights the stylistic evolution of the artist, who is becoming more and more common in classic and sophisticated garments. As usual, she has had the help of the renowned stylist Kate Youngwho is also trusted by big stars like Julianne Moore or Dakota Johnson.

Selena Gomez’s look with Mango dress and jacket

Pink tweed dressMango

Structured shift tweed dress with cut out back in pink Mango (59.99 euros). It is a garment that contains all the style keys of the moment: the pastel pink tone, the cut out design and the tweed fabric.

Combinable with black stilettos or white strappy sandals, it is ideal for creating the look spring infallible with which you will exude style, femininity and sophistication with a very retro air.

Cropped tweed jacketMango

Just like Selena, complete the look with this cropped jacket from de Mango (59.99 euros). A very versatile and spring garment that you can also combine with a white busa and jeans for a look more casual.

It may interest you