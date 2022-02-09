Manicure for future brides: the tricks of the stars to highlight the engagement ring

If you can look beyond the blinding star engagement ringsin their social wedding announcements there is also more to admire: the manicure. Much easier and cheaper to copy, the nail art of “yes“that celebs show on Instagram when they break the happy news offer excellent ideas to replicate to prepare even your nails to wear the most romantic ring. From the couple’s recent manicure seen during Machine Gun Kelly’s marriage proposal to Megan Fox, up to the white nail polish that Jennifer Lopez chose perfectly in tune with the emerald-cut diamond chosen by Alex Rodriguez, below are some of the engagement manicures of the stars to copy for your announcement. Or simply to enter the mood of Valentine’s Day.

Megan Fox: the chrome pair

In the social video of Machine Gun Kelly’s marriage proposal to Megan Fox, the actress combines the engagement ring with two stones (a diamond and an emerald in the shape of two pears upside down to symbolize the two halves of the same soul) one French manicure with almond-shaped nails colored in chrome silver instead of the usual white, in combination with the rapper’s nail polish (perhaps his nail polish brand Un / dn Laqr?). The couple’s manicure for them was a fundamental detail in their love story, which they posed on the red carpets always with exaggerated and well-coordinated nail art.

Britney Spears: the French manicure of love

To announce the wedding with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, Britney Spears chose a simple French manicure in the color symbol of love: bright red, perfectly in tune with the maxi diamond of the engagement ring. The shape of the nails, on the other hand, is square, with slightly rounded corners.

Britney Spears’ engagement manicure (IPA photo)

Ariana Grande: the V-shaped French manicure

To show on Instagram her maxi oval-cut engagement diamond with a small pearl attached, Ariana Grande chose a manicure with oval nails like diamond, decorated with a modern French manicure with deep V-tips, in classic shades of light pink and white.

Romee Strijd: the skin effect manicure

To say “yes” during a romantic picnic in the snow, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel chose a nude manicure: a matte pink with a second skin effect. A simple style perfect to enhance the round brilliant cut diamond and two-tone setting received for the proposal.

Jennifer Lopez: tropical white

Even if the wedding is off, to the delight of all ‘Bennifer’ fans, it’s hard to forget the emerald-cut diamond Alex Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez on the beach in the Bahamas. Champion in receiving engagement rings, JLo had not been caught unprepared and to say “yes” she had chosen a simple look with a white dress, hair gathered in a bun and a manicure perfectly in tune with her look: a white nail polish that stood out very well against the backdrop of tropical pink sets. Her nuance revealed directly by her manicurist Tom Bachik: the white Daisy of the nail polish of The Gel Bottle.

Lana Condor: the French manicure in C

The actress of All the times I’ve written I love you is one of the latest stars to announce her engagement, obviously on Instagram. Her look from her announcement, also for her in white, features a very classic C-shaped French manicure, a must for engagement manicures, on an oval nail. A proven nail art and perfectly in line with the classic style of the diamond ring, which thus remains the true protagonist.

Katy Perry: fuchsia in pendant with the ring

Katy Perry’s engagement manicure deserves a separate note, very different from the typical “yes” nail art in light tones. How different is her ring: a mega flower-shaped diamond with a pink ruby ​​stone in the center, which the singer has enhanced with a matching enamel, fuchsia pink and shimmer.