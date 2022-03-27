Manicure Inspired by Blake Lively’s Versace Dress

20 spring manicure ideas for your nails.

Dear ‘nail art’ lover, we want you to know that we understand your infinite love for manicures and that anything around you can serve as inspiration to translate it into your next design. With the arrival of spring, we do not stop seeing new nails with flowers, cherries and bright colors, this is a classic, but… have you ever thought that the ‘look’ of a celebrity could serve as a muse for a manicure? Probably not, and it’s normal. But that’s because maybe you haven’t noticed well Versace’s dress with which the actress Blake Lively caused a sensation at the premiere of his new movie ‘The Adam Project’, in which he stars alongside his partner Ryan Reynolds.

Blake’s dress was worth admiring: long, with straps, with a beautiful neckline, leg opening and a kind of cape at the back that made it even more special. You will think how it is possible that this Versace garment has been embodied in a manicure, truth? Well, because of the pastel colors that formed the actress’s great dress. In case you don’t remember, here we leave it and then you will see the spectacular nail design.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The creator of this work of art has an Instagram account from which we have already been inspired more than once (@heygreatnails) and has managed to simulate Blake Lively’s dress even with their corresponding waves. Are you dying to see it? Sight!

This content is imported from Instagram.

A manicure made from a dress from one of the most recognized firms worldwide. Isn’t that great? We love it. Here you can see the similarity better:

@heygreatnails / Instagram

Natalie Arroyo

Natalia Arroyo is a news, beauty and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan.

