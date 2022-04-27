Manicure: this is the trendiest nail polish color of the summer, it will dazzle us

Looking for your next trendy manicure? The stars reveal the one that will be all the rage this summer. Both simple and ultra vitaminized, we adopt it without further delay.

Each new season has its own trend. Whether in our wardrobe, our beauty or simply on our nails, fashion is constantly reinventing itself. After the return of the 2000s with the revisited French manicure or the chrome trend, our nails want to be simpler in 2022. The proof with the it girls of the moment whose Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber… everyone loves this super simple manicure, with a sparkling color. And one thing is certain, this tint will illuminate all our outfits.

Summer 2022: what is the manicure color to adopt?

Preview first on the hands of Bella Hadid in 2021 thanks to a revisited french manicure, here is that yellow invades the hands of all the it girls in 2022. First adopted by Hailey Bieber then quickly followed by her best friend Kendall Jennerthe yellow varnish is THE new color of the moment. And contrary to the exuberant trends we have seen in previous years, here we play it soft. Yellow arises in such a way uniform over the entire nail and that whether long or short. The advantage of a yellow manicure? This ultra luminous shade makes bring out the tanned complexion of summer. And that is cool ! Also, this color suitable for all skin tones and it’s super easy to make yourself. So there’s no need to go to an institute to adopt the trendiest shade of the season.

Where to find the star nail polish of the summer?

In addition to being easy to apply, yellow nail polish is easy to find. You find them everywhere and available at all prices. For an exceptional object, the Hermès house offers its deep yellow varnish at 45 €. If you want to adopt this trend without breaking the bank, you will also find this varnish at OPI, Sephora and even Claire’s for only €2.49.

