Manifest 4 season on Netflix: official trailer and release date via streaming, video

Your destiny is success! The announcement of the fourth season of Manifest has created a lot of expectation for fans of mystery series, not for nothing is it in the No. 1 of the most viewed series . Since its premiere in 2018, it caught everyone with the story of the passengers of the Montego Air flight 828, who after taking that flight traveled 5 years into the future changing everyone’s life. Find out when the fourth season will be available on Netflix.

Watch the official trailer for the fourth season of Manifest

When will the fourth season of Manifest premiere?

Because they are still in recordings, the premiere date of this new season of the series Manifest is still unknown to everyone. Nevertheless, jeff rakethe creator of the series, assured in an interview that it is likely to be released through Netflix at the end of 2022, or more certain, at the beginning of 2023.

In addition, he reported that they are working “as quickly as possible without losing quality, because we want these episodes to reach the public as soon as possible, and also to be excellent (…). The wait will be worth it”. What is known is that it will have 20 chaptersin order to give a good closure to the plot.

What is the Netflix series “Manifest” about?

Follow the story of a group of passengers and the crew of an airplane, who were reported missing and after five years return as if nothing had happened. A series of inexplicable episodes will begin to happen, and if you haven’t seen it yet, we invite you to watch it.

“When Montego Air Flight 828 lands safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers are relieved. However, even though a few hours have passed for them, the world has aged five years and their friends , families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, have lost hope and are trying to move on. Now, faced with the impossible, everyone is given a second chance, “dictates the synopsis of the series of Netflix.

Netflix: the 7 best science fiction series to watch if you liked Manifest

1.- “welcome to eden” is a series that narrates the adventures experienced by a group of young people who are invited to a paradisiacal island as influencers, however, they will soon discover that not everything is what it seems because dark secrets are hidden in this place.

2.- Another great series that you can watch while waiting for the fourth season of “Manifest” is “Stranger Things”. In volume two of the fourth season of we saw Ce making it out of the lab and joining the team of Mike, Will and Jonathan to try to neutralize her powers and be able to attack Vecna ​​from Max’s mind.

3.- “lost in spaceo” is a new series that you can have on your list while you wait for the fourth season of “Manifest.” It is based on the version of the classic of the 60s and places us 30 years in the future where the Robinson family are chosen to save themselves from the extinction of the earth, but their ship ends up having a malfunction and diverting its course.

4.- “the path of the night” It already has a second season in case you want to see it. The story narrates the journey of a group of passengers on a Belgian plane who will try to survive a solar phenomenon to avoid being annihilated as much of humanity was. The survivors will be forced to flee the daylight and end up sheltered in a bunker.

5.- “Travellers” is a science fiction television series created by Brad Wright and co-produced between Netflix and Showcase. The plot tells how humans create a quantum intelligence by sending their consciousness through time to people in the 21st century. Unexpectedly, they will take on the lives of people they know at the time of their death and then secretly work on missions.

6.- “Somewhere Between” It only has one season and narrates how a news producer jumps into the past and relives a disastrous week with the chance to stop a serial killer. If he fails, he will lose her daughter forever. The series has as main actors Paula Patton, Laura Price; Devon Sawa, Nico Jackson; JR Bourne, Tom Price.

7.- The series “Other life” has two seasons and is among the series similar to “Manifest”. Astronaut Niko Breckinridge and his crew follow the trail of an impenetrable alien object. No one imagines what the Moebius strip hides. The series features the participation of actors Katee Sackhoff, Niko Breckinridge; Selma Blair, HarperGlass; Justin Chatwin, Erik Wallace.

5 important facts you should know from “Manifes”

1.- It is about the mystery of the passengers of the Montego Air flight 828who only in a turbulence seem to have crossed a portal that sent them five and a half years into the future without changing anything for them, which makes it something they cannot explain and they have to discover a new reality.

2.- Some of the main characters in this series are Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Parveen Kaur, Athena Karkanis, Luna Blaise, Daryl Edwards, Jack Messina and Matt Long, not counting the other cast members.

3.- Jeff Rake is the creator of the series. The amazing thing is that he had the support of several directors such as David Frankel, Dean White, Craig Zisk, Paul Holahan, Claudia Yarmy, Félix Enríquez, Tawnia McKiernan, Michael Schultz, among others.

4.- The series was released in 2018, but it is recently famous thanks to its entry to the Netflix streaming platform, which made the decision to add the three complete seasons as part of its catalog, becoming the No. 1 of the most viewed so far.

5.- International critics do not agree very much on the opinion that this series deserves, because while some see it as very interesting and detailed, others believe that it is predictable, boring and not very original, putting viewers in a debate, for so any opinion is valid according to taste.