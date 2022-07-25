Entertainment

Manifest 4 season on Netflix: official trailer and release date via streaming, video

Your destiny is success! The announcement of the fourth season of Manifest has created a lot of expectation for fans of mystery series, not for nothing is it in the No. 1 of the most viewed series . Since its premiere in 2018, it caught everyone with the story of the passengers of the Montego Air flight 828, who after taking that flight traveled 5 years into the future changing everyone’s life. Find out when the fourth season will be available on Netflix.

