Manifest, 5 curiosities about the new hit in the Netflix catalog

What if a series on the supernatural hides as many curiosities as there are mysteries still to be solved? Surely there are many, too many, those who Manifest intends to settle in the fourth and final season. In anticipation, however, we wanted to recap these five curiosities behind the series saved by Netflix.

From that there were many who did not know the series conceived, written and produced by Jeff Rake, has been racking up views since its first three seasons landed on the streaming giant’s catalog. Splashed straight into the Top 10 serials as far as the Italian scene is concerned, Manifest has unleashed more questions and mysteries than it has been able to offer answers. At the center of the story the Flight 828, disappeared from radar for five years and reappeared in New York without its passengers being aware of the time elapsed. It will be up to the fourth and final season – find all the plot and cast updates on Manifest 4 here – to answer the unresolved questions. In the meantime, we wanted to clarify at least some of them, which you find among these five curiosities.

Robert Zemeckis: Believe it or not, there is him right next to Jeffe Rake like executive producer of this series created for NBC. The giant of directing – considered by many to be the most authorial but least prolific Steven Spielberg – of masterpieces such as Forrest Gump and cult sagas such as Back to the Future, but also of timeless pearls like Cast away And Who Framed Roger Rabbit. In recent years it has made its considerable production capacity available to other products, such as Spielberg on the other hand. Note how the series partly reflects issues already addressed, from time travel by Back to the Future to the plane crash in Flight with Denzel Washington.

True story: With all the parallel realities, time travel and supernatural mysteries opened up by the series, it’s hard to believe it’s directly inspired by real facts. Rake says: “The idea came to me almost ten years ago while driving in a car with my wife and children. I thought: What is it that could force family members to separate and then find themselves putting the pieces of their lives back together again?“. However, it seems that the interest in producing the series originated after the disaster of Fly Malaysia 370, disappeared from radars over the Southern Indian Ocean and never found. Since 2014.

Production history: The Rake series has experienced some really dark times, detailed in this article on Manifest’s manufacturing history. In short, it was canceled halfway by NBC, which was supposed to last six seasons. After the mediation of Warner, co-producer with the Universal Group, Netflix rescue intervened, which renewed it for the last gigantic 20-episode season. In a certain sense, the same story lived by the protagonists: given up for dead, only to magically reappear and close their lives before the end.

The influences: How not to mention the source of inspiration that will probably have occurred to anyone who has seen the Rake series. Yes, it looks like Lost on many points of view. You want the theme of the plane crash and supernatural events, time travel and discovery at sea. Two, the differences: theoretically, Manifest’s plane did not crash, nor will it obviously be able to make history on the small screen like the epic of Damon Lindelof (thought, too, for six seasons).

The title: Where does Manifest come from? In English, it means the passenger list of an airplane. But it is also an evident reference to the unexpected and sudden apparitions – perhaps even in several places at the same time – typical of ghosts. That the passengers are all dead, as was intended for those of Oceanic 815? What do you think? Tell us in the comments!