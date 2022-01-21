Manifest, why was it canceled? The story of how Netflix saved the series

Since the fourth, unthinkable season of Manifest has finally started shooting, in the sector there has been a return to talk about how much the intervention of Netflix has been saving, after the cancellation of the series in the middle of its narrative arc. Here’s how the impossible was made possible thanks to an unprecedented agreement between rival majors.

It was an incredible blow, early last summer, the cancellation of Manifest in its third season. The series, created and written by Jeff Rake, also sees the latter in the role of executive producer flanked by a giant like Robert Zemeckis, who in recent years seems to have taken on the role of a small, new Steven Spielberg: having gone from directing sales masterpieces such as Forrest Gump and Return the Future, to making his experience in the sector available to the products of others. However, it was not enough for the Rake series, broadcast on NBC – which is part of the Universal Group – but produced in collaboration with Warner Media.

Two majors normally adversaries – even if there are many co-productions in progress – who had agreed on a product at times very similar, at least in the premises, to one of the series that changed the face of television: Lost. An arduous but initially well-rewarded bet, which should have lasted six seasons according to the package proposed by Rake, if only at the exact half of the package, NBC withdrew from the deal canceling the series in its third season. A real blow to the heart for Rake, who shared via social media: “Being closed in the middle of the story is a punch in the stomach. We hope to find a new home for the series, you fans deserve the end of this tale. Thank you for the love you show to all of us on the cast and crew“.

To mediate in the search for a new home was Warner Bros, which according to the first rumors a week after the cancellation – it was mid-June 2021 – was looking for in Netflix of new possible partners. NBC, for its part, had retired for a huge drop in ratings (-21% from the second to the third season). Initially, the agreement was resolved in a stalemate, which had prompted Rake to say goodbye to the series for good. Or so he believed. Because in August, Netflix retraces its steps after a long and very hard negotiation, renewing Manifest for a fourth season, which would have been the last but could have counted on a huge package of episodes: twenty. Perhaps also under the pressure of avid fans like Stephen King, who had launched an appeal for the renewal.

In a way, given Netflix’s recent strategies in terms of distribution plans, the series will close with an ideal fifth season: it is probable that the twenty episodes will be distributed in two parts. A bit like what happened for The House of Paper, with the difference that in that case it was two blocks of five: not exactly two seasons, but actually two shortened acts. We will therefore have plenty of time to see the mystery of the Flight 828, disappeared from the radar for five years and reappeared as if, for the passengers, a few hours had passed. Already uploaded in bulk to the Netflix catalog, Warner will keep the distribution rights for the first three seasons until the end of the airings, and then sell them entirely to the streaming giant. Are you watching the series? What do you think? Tell us in the comments!